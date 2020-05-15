Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Video Conference Oral Arguments

4/27/2020 4:22:20 PM

The Court of Appeals and Supreme Court will hold oral argument by video conference on May 27, 2020, and June 1, 2020, respectively. Except as may be ordered in a particular case, no in-person attendance at oral argument by counsel, the parties, or the public will be permitted until further notice. Oral arguments will be live-streamed as they occur.

The orders scheduling oral argument may be viewed below: