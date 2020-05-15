Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II

/EIN News/ -- -Preclinical Data on Lead Immunotherapy Candidate NL-201 Including Immunogencity Results in Non-Human Primates-



SEATTLE, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced three presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II taking place June 22-24, 2020. The presentations include preclinical data on lead candidate NL-201, as well as other applications of Neoleukin’s de novo protein design platform.

Abstract #4518, a poster presentation, will feature preclinical data on NL-201, an IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha binding for therapeutic use in cancer. Details of the structure and characteristics of the extended half-life molecule, in vivo activity in multiple tumor models, immunogenicity data in non human primates, and pharmacodynamic effects will be presented.

Abstract #1075, a minisymposium presentation, will highlight a conditional activation approach for de novo proteins, demonstrating the ability to split Neo-2/15 into two inactive pieces and to reconstitute binding and signaling when co-targeted to the tumor cell surface in preclinical models. This represents a novel method for conditional activation, made possible by Neoleukin’s computational technology and engineered stability of de novo proteins. This presentation is in collaboration with the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington.

Abstract #2222, a poster presentation, will describe engineered variants of Neo-2/15 that demonstrate the ability to induce robust CAR-T cell expansion as well as enhance CAR-T antitumor activity in preclinical models. This poster is presented in collaboration with investigators at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

“These AACR presentations highlight the exciting potential of our de novo protein design technology. This includes significant information on our lead candidate, NL-201, which we are advancing toward clinical testing,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “Our presentations also describe a novel approach to conditional activation, which has the potential to widen the therapeutic index of potent immunotherapies. We believe that the split molecule approach is particularly well-suited to de novo protein design due to enhanced stability.”

Following the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II, Neoleukin will host a virtual investor event to further discuss NL-201 and applications of de novo protein design technology. Details regarding the event will be announced at a future date.

Minisymposum Presentation

Title: Conditionally active de novo IL-2 cytokine mimetics for targeted immunotherapy: de novo split technology

Lead Author: Alfredo Quijano-Rubio, University of Washington, Institute for Protein Design

Abstract Number: 1075

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Format: 10 minute presentation followed by question and answer session

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern Time

URL: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/6914

Poster Presentations

Title: Pre-clinical development of NL-201: A de novo α-independent IL-2/IL-15 agonist

Lead Author: Carl Walkey, Ph.D., Neoleukin Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 4518

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1

Format: Poster accompanied by audio description

URL: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/7499

Title: Engineered variants of Neo-2/15 potently expand CAR-T cells and promote antitumor activity in lymphoma and solid tumor mouse models

Lead Author: Isabel Leung, Ph.D., Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Division of Clinical Research

Abstract Number: 2222

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies 2

Format: Poster accompanied by audio description

URL: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/presentation/7198

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, planned development activities and timelines, use and adequacy of cash reserves and the potential benefits of the company’s product candidates and platform. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the therapeutic properties and potential of the company’s de novo protein design technology. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s cash forecasts, the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory submissions, designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of announcements and updates relating to the company’s clinical trials and related data market conditions and further impacts of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

