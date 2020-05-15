AC Immune CEO to Showcase Novel Target Programs at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will showcase key programs focused on novel targets in neurodegenerative diseases at next week’s UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference (May 18–20, 2020).

Speaking on May 20th, Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune SA, will outline the cutting-edge science behind AC Immune’s therapeutic and diagnostic programs in TDP-43 and alpha-synuclein – which are amongst the most comprehensive in the field. Both targets are considered to be major pathologies in neurodegenerative diseases, and increasingly thought to be important co-pathologies in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. This highlights the need for the precision medicine approach pioneered by AC Immune to achieve earlier and more accurate diagnosis.

In addition to the Company’s TDP-43 and alpha-synuclein targeting programs, the presentation will also detail advances for the clinical stage assets addressing the well-established pathophysiology mediated by Tau and Abeta. The critical role of the Company’s two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigen™ and Morphomer™, in fueling advances for antibodies and small molecules, respectively, will also be highlighted.

UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: May 20, 2020 | 9:10–10:00 am ET/ 3:10–4:00 pm CET

Format: Virtual presentation

Presenter: Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO, AC Immune SA

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events Page of AC Immune’s website.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company utilizes two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigen™ and Morphomer™, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with six currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Roche/Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

For further information, please contact:

Head of Investor Relations

Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.

AC Immune

Phone: +1 917 809 0814

Email: joshua.drumm@acimmune.com

US Media

Katie Gallagher

LaVoieHealthScience

Phone: +1 617 792 3937

Email: kgallagher@lavoiehealthscience.com

Global Head of Communications

Judith Moore

AC Immune

Phone: +41 79 826 63 82

Email: judith.moore@acimmune.com

European Investors & Media

Chris Maggos

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: +41 79 367 6254

Email: chris@lifesciadvisors.com



Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.