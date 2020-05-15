There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,084 in the last 365 days.

BeiGene Announces Clinical and Preclinical Data to Be Presented at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and BEIJING, China, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its investigational anti-PD-L1 antibody BGB-A333 and preclinical data on three early-stage drug candidates will be presented at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, taking place on June 22-24, 2020.

Poster Presentations:

Title: Preliminary safety and efficacy data of BGB-A333, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, alone and in combination with tislelizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors
Abstract #: 9496
Poster Board #: CT253
Session Category: CT01 Phase 1 Adult Clinical Trial
Session Title: Phase 1 Trials in Progress
Lead Author: Jayesh Desai, MBBS, FRACP, Peter MacCallum Center Centre, Australia


Title: BGB-10188, a highly selective PI3Kδ inhibitor with improved safety profile and superior anti-tumor activities in vivo
Abstract #: 664
Poster Board #: 11
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: PI3K/AKT/mTOR Inhibitors
Lead Author: Xiao Yang, BeiGene


Title: Preclinical characterization of BGB-11417, a potent and selective Bcl-2 inhibitor with superior antitumor activities in haematological tumor models
Abstract #: 3077
Poster Board #: 11
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Topoisomerases, Tubulin, and Other Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents
Lead Author: Nan Hu, BeiGene


Title: RAF dimer inhibitor lifirafenib enhances the antitumor activity of MEK inhibitor mirdametinib in RAS mutant tumors
Abstract #: 6415
Poster Board #: 9
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Novel Therapeutic Approaches
Lead Author: Xi Yuan, BeiGene

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Our 3,800+ employees in China, the United States, Australia, and Europe are committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics for cancer. We currently market two internally-discovered oncology products: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) in the United States, and anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in China. We also market or plan to market in China additional oncology products licensed from Amgen Inc., Celgene Logistics Sàrl, a Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) company, and EUSA Pharma. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneUSA.

BeiGene Investor Contact
   BeiGene Media Contact
     
Craig West
+1 857-302-5189
ir@beigene.com		   Liza Heapes
+1 857-302-5663
media@beigene.com

