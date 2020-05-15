BeiGene Announces Clinical and Preclinical Data to Be Presented at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and BEIJING, China, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its investigational anti-PD-L1 antibody BGB-A333 and preclinical data on three early-stage drug candidates will be presented at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, taking place on June 22-24, 2020.



Poster Presentations:

Title: Preliminary safety and efficacy data of BGB-A333, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, alone and in combination with tislelizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors Abstract #: 9496 Poster Board #: CT253 Session Category: CT01 Phase 1 Adult Clinical Trial Session Title: Phase 1 Trials in Progress Lead Author: Jayesh Desai, MBBS, FRACP, Peter MacCallum Center Centre, Australia





Title: BGB-10188, a highly selective PI3Kδ inhibitor with improved safety profile and superior anti-tumor activities in vivo Abstract #: 664 Poster Board #: 11 Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: PI3K/AKT/mTOR Inhibitors Lead Author: Xiao Yang, BeiGene





Title: Preclinical characterization of BGB-11417, a potent and selective Bcl-2 inhibitor with superior antitumor activities in haematological tumor models Abstract #: 3077 Poster Board #: 11 Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Topoisomerases, Tubulin, and Other Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents Lead Author: Nan Hu, BeiGene





Title: RAF dimer inhibitor lifirafenib enhances the antitumor activity of MEK inhibitor mirdametinib in RAS mutant tumors Abstract #: 6415 Poster Board #: 9 Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Novel Therapeutic Approaches Lead Author: Xi Yuan, BeiGene

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Our 3,800+ employees in China, the United States, Australia, and Europe are committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics for cancer. We currently market two internally-discovered oncology products: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) in the United States, and anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in China. We also market or plan to market in China additional oncology products licensed from Amgen Inc., Celgene Logistics Sàrl, a Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) company, and EUSA Pharma. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneUSA.

BeiGene Investor Contact

BeiGene Media Contact

Craig West

+1 857-302-5189

ir@beigene.com Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5663

media@beigene.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.