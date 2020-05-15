One Million Reasons to Smile! Rogers Sports & Media thanks Canadians for raising more than $1 million in support of The Frontline Fund, with the Hearts and Smiles campaign

Join the conversation: #HeartsandSmiles

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearing their hearts on their sleeves and a smile on their faces, Canadians helped Rogers Sports & Media celebrate International Nurses Day earlier this week by helping surpass $1 million raised in support of the country’s frontline healthcare community through the Hearts and Smiles campaign.



Limited-edition Hearts and Smiles t-shirts and masks have been purchased by Canadians in record numbers, with proceeds going to The Frontline Fund . The four-day promotional blitz this week leveraged the company’s sports and media outlets – and its partners, athletes, and celebrity friends – to raise awareness and funds for Canada’s healthcare heroes, as they continue to keep our communities safe in the fight against COVID-19.

“I am inspired by our frontline healthcare professionals and their tremendous dedication to the safety and wellbeing of Canadians,” said Joe Natale, President & CEO, Rogers Communications. “We are blown away by the response to this initiative, and I am incredibly proud of our team’s commitment to giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

“I really believe we live in the greatest country in the world, because in times of need Canadians always rally together for the greater good,” said Jordan Banks, President, Rogers Sports & Media. “I am humbled by the courage and commitment of our frontline healthcare workers and proud of our team for joining Canadians in recognizing and celebrating this group of deserving heroes. A million thanks, Canada!”

Proceeds from Hearts and Smiles are going directly to The Frontline Fund, a national coalition that supports more than 150 hospital foundations across Canada. These funds will help provide frontline healthcare workers with personal protective equipment, supplies, and support COVID-19 basic research, clinical trials, and vaccine development.

“This is truly incredible and we are heartened by the response from Canadians this week,” said Ted Garrard, CEO, SickKids Foundation and a member of the steering committee for The Frontline Fund. “On behalf of the more than 150 participating hospital foundations from coast to coast, who support hundreds of thousands of health care providers, our sincere thanks for your generosity. Thank you for having our backs!”

Canadians can continue to lend their support for our fearless healthcare workers by purchasing Hearts and Smiles t-shirts and masks at HeartsandSmiles.ca .

About Rogers Sports & Media

Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians each week. The company’s multimedia offerings include 56 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, FX, TSC, KiSS, Breakfast Television, Cityline, CityNews, Sportsnet – Canada’s #1 sports network, and the Blue Jays – Canada’s only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersSportsandMedia.com .



Media Contact

Andrea Goldstein, Andrea.Goldstein@rci.rogers.com , (m) 647.801.4394



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.