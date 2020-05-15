Effect of COVID-19 Frozen Food Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

According to the fresh addition to the comprehensive online gallery of reports hosted by Wise Guy Reports (WGR) the Global Frozen Food Market has recorded unprecedented growth so far with expectation of further rise with a healthy CAGR by the end of forecast time period.

The frozen food market has gained immense popularity over the last few years owning to the changing food preferences among millennial. Active lifestyle of this generation demands easy to cook ready food that saves time while preserving the nutrient factor. This is where the frozen food market has created their customer base with their convenient and nutritious food items. Advance in biotechnology has propelled the discovery innovative and customized food chains that meet the current expectations of customers. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted to educate people about the nutrient factors of frozen food as frozen food zip locks the nutrient contents. A conglomeration of the above two factors along with the use of data analysis to better grasp customer trend and preference will act as key roles in determining the success of the frozen food industry.

Conversion of daily meals into frozen food habit in the long term may have negative impact on health. Thus it is advised to consume frozen food in moderation as per need and not treat it as a substitute of regular normal meals.

Global Frozen Food Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the global oil and gas upstream market can be done on basis of different types of frozen food products.

The segmentation is mainly done as vegetarian, non-vegetarian and dairy items. Amongst non-vegetarian food choices frozen meat and poultry, fish and other sea-food have become extremely popular choice. Fruits and vegetables, potatoes, soup and ready meals are other variants of frozen food items available in the market. Deserts and ice creams are popular dairy items.

Global Frozen Food Market: Regional Analysis

United States and Europe are the frontrunners in the global consumption of frozen food mainly owning to the adoption of millennial lifestyle and search for convenience. The landscape of the Global Frozen Food Market mainly is mostly concentrated in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The study encompasses information about different parameters pertaining to the regional contribution and the anticipated growth during the forecast timeline.

Key market segments covered

By Product Type

• Meat & Poultry

• Fish/seafood

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Desserts

• Others

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape-

Frozen food market is competitive with the presence of various companies. Some of the im-portant players in the market are Nestle, Tyson Foods, ConAgra Foods, Unilever, Pinnacle, Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Schwan’s, and Kellogg’s. Nestle is the biggest player in the US frozen foods market.

US Frozen food sales, by leading players, 2017 in USD billion

Nestle 7.1

Tyson Food 3.5

ConAgra Foods 2.9

Unilever 2.4

Pinnacle 2

Scope of the report-

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Bench-marking, and company profiles. Frozen food market is segmented by product type (Meat & Poultry, Fish/seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Desserts, and Others). Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Why purchase the report?

• Visualize the composition of the Global Frozen food market across each indication, concerning type highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Global Frozen food market by analysing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Frozen food market level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the critical Global Frozen food market products of all major market players

Target Audience

• Government Agencies

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

