Registration is now open for SMi Group's 9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference

Military Flight Training 2020

SMi Group reports: The agenda has been released for this year’s Military Flight Training Conference in London, this October

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of last year's event, SMi Group are pleased to announce the return of Military Flight Training for its 9th year running. The conference will be taking place in London, UK on the 7th and 8th October 2020.The newest additions to this year’s programme include representation from the UK MoD, new speakers from the US and new speakers from multinational training schools.In addition, the two-day event will delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of synthetic training, retention and training, gaming technology and more.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount expiring on 29th May. Register at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr1 Featured Expert Speakers• Group Captain Chris Mullen, Commandant No1 Flying Training School, Royal Air Force• Colonel George Ferido, 110th Aviation Brigade Commander, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence• Colonel Fernando Raimundo Martinez, Commander, ETAC – European Tactical Airlift Centre• Colonel Karel Valvoda, Director, Multinational Aviation Training Centre, Czech Armed Forces• Major Michael Rosenquist, Project Manager Military Flight Training System, Swedish Air Force• Confirmed Senior Representative, Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron, US Air ForceAs the conference programme is still growing, delegates can find real-time updates on the event website at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr1 This international event provides the perfect opportunity for flight training professionals to gather and share their experiences to ensure that the pilots of the future are ready to fight and win.Military Flight Training7th-8th October 2020London, UKSponsored by LeonardoSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk-------END--------About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



