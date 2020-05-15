Covid-19 Impact on Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Indoor Cycling Bike Market 2020-2025:
Summary: –
A new market study, titled “Indoor Cycling Bike Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
The global Indoor Cycling Bike market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Indoor Cycling Bike market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Indoor Cycling Bike in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Indoor Cycling Bike in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Indoor Cycling Bike market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Indoor Cycling Bike market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Keiser
Mad Dogg Athletics
Schwinn
Nautilus
Sunny
Exerpeutic
Life Fitness
AFG Sport
Assault Fitness
BLADEZ
Best Fitness
Body Champ
Body Rider
Marcy
Sole
FirDesk
Volocity
Market size by Product
Upright Bike
Recumbent Bike
Market size by End User
Home
Fitness Club
Sports Performance
Medical Rehab
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Indoor Cycling Bike market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Indoor Cycling Bike market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Indoor Cycling Bike companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Indoor Cycling Bike submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indoor Cycling Bike are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Indoor Cycling Bike market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Indoor Cycling Bike Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Upright Bike
1.4.3 Recumbent Bike
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Home
1.5.3 Fitness Club
1.5.4 Sports Performance
1.5.5 Medical Rehab
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Keiser
11.1.1 Keiser Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Keiser Indoor Cycling Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Keiser Indoor Cycling Bike Products Offered
11.1.5 Keiser Recent Development
11.2 Mad Dogg Athletics
11.2.1 Mad Dogg Athletics Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Mad Dogg Athletics Indoor Cycling Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Mad Dogg Athletics Indoor Cycling Bike Products Offered
11.2.5 Mad Dogg Athletics Recent Development
11.3 Schwinn
11.3.1 Schwinn Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Schwinn Indoor Cycling Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Schwinn Indoor Cycling Bike Products Offered
11.3.5 Schwinn Recent Development……………..
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Indoor Cycling Bike Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Indoor Cycling Bike Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Indoor Cycling Bike Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Indoor Cycling Bike Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Indoor Cycling Bike Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Indoor Cycling Bike Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Indoor Cycling Bike Forecast
12.5 Europe Indoor Cycling Bike Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Indoor Cycling Bike Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Indoor Cycling Bike Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Indoor Cycling Bike Forecast
Continued…………………….
