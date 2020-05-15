Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market Trends And Strategies

Driver Monitoring Systems Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global driver monitoring system market is expected to grow from $0.99 billion in 2019 and to $1.01 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.29%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $1.45 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 12.64%. Rise in road accidents due to fatigue, distraction, and lack of alertness in the driver coupled with drinking and driving help the DMS market to witness notable growth. However, the high cost of certain systems, such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), night vision, lane departure warning system (LDWS), blind-spot detection (BSD), and limiting its adoption only among luxury cars hampers the growth of driver monitoring systems market.

The driver monitoring system market consists of sales of driver monitoring systems which are used to collect recognizable information about the driver for assessing the capability of the driver to perform the driving task safely. The market consists of revenue generated by the driver monitoring system companies manufacturing the driver manufacturing systems such as facial recognition/ head movement, heart rate monitoring, blink monitoring, steering angle sensor and a pre-collision system.

The global driver monitoring systems market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Monitoring Type: Driver Alertness/Distraction Monitoring; Driver Fatigue Monitoring; Drunk Driving Monitoring; Identity Recognition

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles

By Geography: The global driver monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the European driver monitoring systems market accounts for the largest share in the global driver monitoring systems market.

Trends In The Driver Monitoring Systems Market

The global driver monitoring system market is experiencing several technological advances that are expected to boost the market in the forecast period. A rising trend is prominent OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and MROs (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) developing advanced detection technologies for drivers of vehicles.

The global driver monitoring system market is experiencing several technological advances that are expected to boost the market in the forecast period. A rising trend is prominent OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and MROs (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) developing advanced detection technologies for drivers of vehicles.

Markets Covered: Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market

Data Segmentations: Driver Monitoring Systems Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Driver Monitoring Systems Market Organizations Covered: Delphi Automotive PLC, Visteon Corporation, Valeo SA, Continental AG, , Robert Bosch GmbH, , Seeing Machines, Faurecia, DENSO Corporation, Magna International, Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited (Japan)

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, driver monitoring systems market customer information, driver monitoring systems market product/service analysis – product examples, driver monitoring systems market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global driver monitoring systems market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Driver Monitoring Systems Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the driver monitoring systems market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Driver Monitoring Systems Sector: The report reveals where the global driver monitoring systems industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

