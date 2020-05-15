Coronavirus - Nigeria: 193 new cases of COVID-19

193 new cases of COVID-19

58-Lagos 46-Kano 35-Jigawa 12-Yobe 9-FCT 7-Ogun 5-Plateau 5-Gombe 4-Imo 3-Edo 3-Kwara 3-Borno 1-Bauchi 1-Nasarawa 1-Ondo

5162 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Discharged 1180

Deaths: 167



