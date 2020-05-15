There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,084 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Nigeria: 193 new cases of COVID-19

193 new cases of COVID-19

58-Lagos 46-Kano 35-Jigawa 12-Yobe 9-FCT 7-Ogun 5-Plateau 5-Gombe 4-Imo 3-Edo 3-Kwara 3-Borno 1-Bauchi 1-Nasarawa 1-Ondo

5162 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Discharged 1180

Deaths: 167

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.