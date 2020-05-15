There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,045 in the last 365 days.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

/EIN News/ -- AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on May 14, 2020 Stock Options previously granted to Ross Clarkson and Randy Neely on May 14, 2015 have expired.

  Position Type Quantity Previous Awarded Quantity Expired Exercise Price of Grant ($Cdn) Number Held Following Expiration
Ross Clarkson Non-Independent Director Stock Option 1,374,577 306,000 $4.99 1,068,577
Randy Neely President and Chief Executive Officer Stock Option 1,100,588 162,000 $4.99 938,588

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

  1. Details of PDMR
    a)  Name
 Ross Clarkson Randy Neely
  1. Reason for the notification
    a)  Position / status
 Director President and Chief Executive Officer
   b)  Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer
    a)  Name
 TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation
   b)  Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
  1. Details of transaction
    a)  Description of financial instrument
 Stock Option Stock Option
   b)  Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
   c)  Nature of the transaction Expiry of Stock Option Expiry of Stock Option
   d)  Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise Price: Cdn $4.99
Volume: 306,000		 Exercise Price: Cdn $4.99
Volume: 162,000
          e)  Aggregated information:
               i)  Price
               ii)  Volume

 Exercise Price: $4.99 Cdn per Stock Option
Volume: 306,000 Stock Options		 Exercise Price: $4.99 Cdn per Stock Option
Volume: 162,000 Stock Options
   f)  Date of the transaction May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020
   g)  Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:

    
TransGlobe Energy   Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer    
Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer  
     
Canaccord Genuity  (Nomad & Sole Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor    
James Asensio    
     
FTI Consulting  (Financial PR)   +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton   transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan  
   
Tailwind Associates  (Investor Relations)    
Darren Engels   darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
+1 403.618.8035

investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
+1 403.264.9888

