TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

/EIN News/ -- AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”



CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on May 14, 2020 Stock Options previously granted to Ross Clarkson and Randy Neely on May 14, 2015 have expired.

Position Type Quantity Previous Awarded Quantity Expired Exercise Price of Grant ($Cdn) Number Held Following Expiration Ross Clarkson Non-Independent Director Stock Option 1,374,577 306,000 $4.99 1,068,577 Randy Neely President and Chief Executive Officer Stock Option 1,100,588 162,000 $4.99 938,588

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Details of PDMR

a) Name Ross Clarkson Randy Neely Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Director President and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Details of the issuer

a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 Details of transaction

a) Description of financial instrument Stock Option Stock Option b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Expiry of Stock Option Expiry of Stock Option d) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise Price: Cdn $4.99

Volume: 306,000 Exercise Price: Cdn $4.99

Volume: 162,000 e) Aggregated information:

i) Price

ii) Volume



Exercise Price: $4.99 Cdn per Stock Option

Volume: 306,000 Stock Options Exercise Price: $4.99 Cdn per Stock Option

Volume: 162,000 Stock Options f) Date of the transaction May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:



TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Sole Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com Genevieve Ryan Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations) Darren Engels darren@tailwindassociates.ca

http://www.tailwindassociates.ca

+1 403.618.8035



investor.relations@trans-globe.com

http://www.trans-globe.com

+1 403.264.9888







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.