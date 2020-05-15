TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings
CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on May 14, 2020 Stock Options previously granted to Ross Clarkson and Randy Neely on May 14, 2015 have expired.
|Position
|Type
|Quantity Previous Awarded
|Quantity Expired
|Exercise Price of Grant ($Cdn)
|Number Held Following Expiration
|Ross Clarkson
|Non-Independent Director
|Stock Option
|1,374,577
|306,000
|$4.99
|1,068,577
|Randy Neely
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Stock Option
|1,100,588
|162,000
|$4.99
|938,588
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|
|Ross Clarkson
|Randy Neely
|
|Director
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|b) Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|Initial notification
|
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b) Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|
|Stock Option
|Stock Option
|b) Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
|c) Nature of the transaction
|Expiry of Stock Option
|Expiry of Stock Option
|d) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Exercise Price: Cdn $4.99
Volume: 306,000
|Exercise Price: Cdn $4.99
Volume: 162,000
| e) Aggregated information:
i) Price
ii) Volume
|Exercise Price: $4.99 Cdn per Stock Option
Volume: 306,000 Stock Options
|Exercise Price: $4.99 Cdn per Stock Option
Volume: 162,000 Stock Options
|f) Date of the transaction
|May 14, 2020
|May 14, 2020
|g) Place of Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Outside a trading venue
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
|For further information, please contact:
|TransGlobe Energy
|Via FTI Consulting
|Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer
|Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer
|Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Sole Broker)
|+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
|Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
|James Asensio
|FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
|+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
|Ben Brewerton
|transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
|Genevieve Ryan
|Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)
|Darren Engels
|darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
+1 403.618.8035
investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
+1 403.264.9888
