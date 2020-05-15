Ellie Marshall of Intrepid Business Advisor to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SUDBURY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus has turned our world upside down. We find ourselves in a “New Normal”, a world that is vastly different than the one we knew, and it all happened overnight. The reality is we will not be going back, but instead we must learn how to successfully move forward.

The unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19 has left many business leaders and owners frozen in fear. They really do not know what to do and how to run their business. As a result, they are looking for a way to successfully navigate through these rough waters.

Ellie Marshall is seasoned business and executive coach and founder of Intrepid Business Advisor. For over 30 years, Marshall’s proven strategies have helped businesses of all sizes become extremely profitable and run more efficiently.

“Today’s business leaders and owners are immersed in so much disruption, they now must scale their leadership skills faster than ever before,” says Marshall. “If they are flexible, with an open mindset, they can learn how to successfully communicate and engage with their clients and continue to grow their business. Basically, I help my clients successfully navigate and build this new future.”

According to Marshall, these business leaders must do three things: they need to reset their mindset; reestablish trust with their customers; and learn this new way to communicate with their clients.

Marshall has worked for some of the most prestigious companies in the US. She served as VP of Sales at Seventeen Magazine for 13 years. She was also a Gold Card Director at American Express and holds an MBA from Columbia University in finance.

“Trust has totally been eroded through fear and customers don't buy if they're in a fear mode,” says Marshall. “So, in order to reestablish your communication bridge with your customer base, you're going to have to communicate with them in a different manner. Don't sell them right now. Talk to them like you're sitting down with a friend.”

Close Up Radio will feature Ellie Marshall in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on May 19th at 12pm EDT and with Jim Masters on May 26th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Intrepid Business Advisor, visit www.intrepidadvisor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.