Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 14, 2020 FDA Publish Date: May 14, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Ramar Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach Ice Cream

Company Announcement

Ramar Foods of Pittsburg, CA, is recalling its 14 ounce packages of Peekaboo branded Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach Ice Cream product out of an abundance of caution because of the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The ice cream product being recalled was available for purchase at select Target stores in FL, GA, SC, and NC. Only thirty-three (33) containers of the ice cream product were purchased by consumers and the remaining containers have been removed from commerce. The ice cream affected comes in a 14 ounce, printed paper container with UPC# 8685400001, and a Best Before date of 10/08/2021 printed on the bottom.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

The potential for contamination was discovered after internal routine testing by Ramar Foods revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some packages of the ice cream.

Production of the recalled product has been voluntarily suspended while we continue to work with FDA to investigate and take appropriate corrective measures.

Consumers who purchased the Peekaboo branded Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach with the

Best Buy date of 10/08/2021 should not consume the product and will be offered a full refund.

Consumers with questions, or who would like to request an immediate refund, may contact Ramar Foods. Consumer contact: 844-491-7869, M-F 8-5pm EST; ramarfoods5691@stericycle.com.