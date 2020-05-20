MCG Consulting LLC Named amongst the “Top 10 in Financial Fraud Detection” by CFO Tech Outlook
Best-of-Breed RegTech solutions for Financial Fraud Detection and Mitigation.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCG Consulting LLC announced today that it has been featured in the Top 10 Financial Fraud Detection Consulting/Service Companies in the 2020 edition of CFO Tech Outlook Magazine. MCG Consulting delivers bespoke regulatory, compliance and fintech solutions to mitigate financial risks, deliver operational efficiencies and drive long-term value.
“We are excited to be recognized for our extraordinary service in helping our clients navigate and implement leading software solutions for their overall infrastructure benefit,” said Paul Murdock, Managing Director of MCG Consulting. “It is truly an honor to be recognized amongst an elite number of companies who provide transparency into innovative service solutions.”
MCG Consulting is ranked as one of the top Financial Fraud Detection solution provider by the leading publisher, CFO Tech Outlook that especially focuses on financial and technology sectors. This recognition of the companies in the 2020 edition is based on their innovativeness and advancement in providing Fraud Detection solutions.
This article is available for viewing online.
For more information, please contact Paul Murdock at paul.murdock@mcgcomply.com.
About MCG Consulting LLC
MCG Consulting delivers bespoke MCG Solutions™, globally-localized, data-driven intelligent solutions to help companies navigate the complexities of the financial services industry. MCG partners with leading technology companies to seamlessly implement and integrate software platforms and tools that increase organizational efficiency and decrease compliance liability. We connect our clients to the next generation of compliance to help them make smarter decision making to power their business for future success.
For any questions, visit MCG’s website, www.mcgcomply.com, or contact MCG Consulting at hello@mcgcomply.com.
About CFO Tech Outlook
CFO Tech Outlook Magazine helps organizations to identify the risks faced in businesses; and comes up with the latest technology insights that influence the business prospects of corporate houses serving across various industries.
Maya Brown
MCG Consulting, LLC
+1 201-201-3555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn