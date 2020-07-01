Vermont Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Vermont Receives the Best Possible Compensation-Why Settle for Less

"The Vermont Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure the best compensation results for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Vermont.” — Vermont Mesothelioma Victims Center

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vermont Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst the founding partner at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Vermont receives the best possible financial compensation results. Erik and his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they have produced over a billion dollars in compensation results for their very valued clients nationwide. Before a Navy Veteran or person in Vermont with mesothelioma hires a lawyer to assist with their compensation please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Vermont Mesothelioma Victims Center is extremely concerned 2020 will go down as one of the worst years for mesothelioma compensation because mesothelioma and the Coronavirus have such similar symptoms. They fear that many Navy Veterans and people who had mesothelioma were misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus rather than mesothelioma. Without a proper diagnosis of mesothelioma-financial compensation is next to impossible. "If you know your loved one had extreme exposure to asbestos, and he is now in the hospital with pneumonia-please tell the doctors who are treating him about the asbestos exposure. The average person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Vermont.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Vermont Mesothelioma Victims Center’s initiative is available to people with mesothelioma in Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland, Barre, Montpelier or anywhere in Vermont. http://Vermont.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Vermont we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* University of Vermont Medical Canter: https://www.uvmhealth.org/medcenter/pages/departments-and-programs/cancer-center.aspx

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Vermont include the US Navy, asbestos miners, power plant workers, public utility workers, paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, mechanics, boiler technicians, and construction workers. https://Vermont.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma