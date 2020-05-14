There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,052 in the last 365 days.

Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parexor theCompany”) (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 14, 2020 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  VOTES FOR   VOTES WITHHELD
  Number   Percentage   Number   Percentage
Lisa Colnett 106,904,977   98.26%   1,888,053   1.74%
Sigmund Cornelius 108,779,131   99.99%   13,899   0.01%
Robert Engbloom 101,481,410   93.28%   7,311,620   6.72%
Wayne Foo 108,430,370   99.67%   362,472   0.33%
G. R. (Bob) MacDougall 106,909,180   98.27%   1,883,850   1.73%
Glenn McNamara 108,022,041   99.29%   770,989   0.71%
Carmen Sylvain 108,307,042   99.55%   485,988   0.45%
David Taylor 108,568,685   99.79%   224,025   0.21%
Paul Wright 104,588,031   96.14%   4,204,679   3.86%

         
In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  VOTES FOR  
  Number   Percentage  
  103,917,062   95.51%  

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on our profile on SEDAR, located at www.sedar.com.

For more information please contact:

Michael Kruchten
Senior Vice-President Capital Markets and Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
Phone: (403) 517-1733
Investor.relations@parexresources.com		  

