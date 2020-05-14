Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Reports Q1 2020 Results

Robust Crackle Plus viewership coupled with Distribution and Production momentum drives strong Q1

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Gross revenue of $14.1 million, compared to $2.5 million in the year-ago period

Net loss of $11.4 million compared to net loss of $3.4 million in the year-ago period; $10.5 million net loss before preferred dividends, compared to $2.8 million net loss before preferred dividends in the year-ago period

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million, compared to $(0.8) million in the year-ago period

Online networks, which include Crackle and Popcornflix generated $9.0 million in revenue compared to $0.7 million in the year-ago period

Distribution & Production revenue increased 184% to $5.1 million compared to $1.8 million in the year-ago period

Recent Business Highlights

Viewership and registered user strength in the first quarter drove Crackle Plus networks

Original and exclusive content rose to more than 14% of total viewing on Crackle Plus

Distribution & Production growth driven by revenue share from Crackle Plus and an increased pace of new releases

“We delivered solid year-over-year growth across our Online Networks and Distribution & Production businesses in the first quarter, continuing the momentum we began building late last year. While early second quarter trends reflect the initial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on advertisers, we believe our performance over the past six months demonstrates the potential of our differentiated business model,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We’ve seen strong growth in viewership on our Crackle Plus networks, with accelerating interest in our original and exclusive content. Our revamped Distribution & Production strategy is driving rapid growth as well, benefitting from our strong pipeline of new content and the value of our library, and this business is expected to help buffer our performance in a weaker advertising environment. While our long-term outlook is promising, we are managing through a period of significant uncertainty. We remained focused on managing our costs and maintaining a healthy balance sheet and liquidity position. These efforts combined with continued solid execution of our strategy should put us in a position to emerge with a stronger business well-positioned for the long term.”

Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $3.3 million, or 25% of net revenue, compared to $0.6 million, or 26% of net revenue for the year-ago period. The change in the percentage of gross profit resulted in part from $2.4 million of non-cash amortization of the film library in the company’s traditional distribution business. Without this non-cash film library amortization expense, the gross profit would have been $5.7 million or 43% of total net revenue.

Operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $10.0 million compared to an operating loss of $2.7 million for the year-ago period. Without the film library amortization expense included in cost of revenue and the amortization expense of acquired intangible assets resulting from the Crackle transaction, the operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 would have been $2.3 million compared to $1.9 million in the year ago period.

Net loss was $11.4 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million, or $0.28 per share in the prior-year first quarter. Excluding preferred dividends, the net loss in the first quarter of 2020 would have been $10.5 million, or approximately $0.87 per share, compared to net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.23 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $2.0 million, compared to $(0.8) million in the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $7.1 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $6.4 million as of December 31, 2019, and outstanding debt of $19.4 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $20.2 million as of December 31, 2019.

For a discussion of the financial measures presented herein which are not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), see "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the schedules to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

The company presents non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA to assist in an analysis of its business. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures as an indicator of the company's operating performance.

Conference Call Information

Date, Time: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 4:30 p.m. ET.

Toll-free: (833) 832-5128

International: (484) 747-6583

Conference ID: 7998306

A live webcast and replay will be available at http://ir.cssentertainment.com/ under the “News & Events” tab

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 7998306

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). It uses a non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate its results of operations and as a supplemental indicator of operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measure that is used is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the understanding of the company’s historical and current financial results and enables the board of directors and management to analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions that will directly affect operating decisions and investments. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items or by non-cash items. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the company’s actual operating results included in its condensed consolidated financial statements.

“Adjusted EBITDA” means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash share-based compensation expense, and also includes the gain on bargain purchase of subsidiary and adjustments for other identified charges such as costs incurred to form the company and to prepare for the offering of its Class A common stock to the public, prior to its IPO. Identified charges also include the cost of maintaining a board of directors prior to being a publicly traded company. As the IPO has been completed, director fees will be deducted from Adjusted EBITDA going forward. Adjusted EBITDA is not an earnings measure recognized by GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA to be a meaningful indicator of the company’s performance that provides useful information to investors regarding its financial condition and results of operations. The most comparable GAAP measure is operating income.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Reconciliation of Unaudited Historical Results to Adjusted EBITDA.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.





Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2020

2019

(unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,121,339 $ 6,447,402 Accounts receivable, net 25,017,923 34,661,119 Prepaid expenses 862,153 861,190 Inventory, net 338,932 312,033 Goodwill 21,448,106 21,448,106 Indefinite lived intangible assets 12,163,943 12,163,943 Intangible assets, net 30,272,504 35,451,951 Film library, net 37,362,602 33,250,149 Due from affiliated companies 6,790,980 7,642,432 Programming costs, net 15,546,857 14,459,271 Program rights, net 600,551 654,303 Other assets, net 649,911 313,585 Total assets $ 158,175,801 $ 167,665,484 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current maturities of commercial loan $ 3,200,000 $ 3,200,000 Commercial loan and revolving line of credit, net of unamortized deferred finance cost of $179,373 and $189,525 respectively 11,020,627 11,810,475 Notes payable under revolving credit facility 5,000,000 5,000,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 27,315,709 26,646,390 Ad representation fees payable 11,552,967 12,429,838 Film library acquisition obligations 6,909,100 5,020,600 Programming obligations 7,300,861 7,300,861 Accrued participation costs 5,861,388 5,066,512 Other liabilities 229,846 170,106 Total liabilities 78,390,498 76,644,782 Equity Stockholders' Equity: Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, $.0001 par value, liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 1,599,002 shares issued and outstanding, redemption value of $39,975,050 160 160 Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized; 4,267,725 and 4,259,920 shares issued, 4,193,490 and 4,185,685 shares outstanding, respectively 426 425 Class B common stock, $.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,813,938 shares issued and outstanding 782 782 Additional paid-in capital 87,854,864 87,610,030 Retained deficit (44,123,009 ) (32,695,629 ) Class A common stock held in treasury, at cost (74,235 shares) (632,729 ) (632,729 ) Total stockholders’ equity 43,100,494 54,283,039 Subsidiary convertible preferred stock 36,350,000 36,350,000 Noncontrolling interests 334,809 387,663 Total equity 79,785,303 91,020,702 Total liabilities and equity $ 158,175,801 $ 167,665,484







Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertianment, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

2019

Revenue: Online networks $ 9,025,710 $ 735,264 Distribution and Production 5,092,789 1,790,234 Total revenue 14,118,499 2,525,498 Less: returns and allowances (874,426 ) (332,344 ) Net revenue 13,244,073 2,193,154 Cost of revenue 9,910,390 1,632,101 Gross profit 3,333,683 561,053 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,839,897 2,822,057 Amortization and depreciation 5,204,728 205,623 Management and license fees 1,324,407 219,270 Total operating expenses 13,369,032 3,246,950 Operating loss (10,035,349 ) (2,685,897 ) Interest income (6,438 ) (13,525 ) Interest expense 329,125 141,123 Acquisition-related costs 98,926 397,935 Loss before income taxes and preferred dividends (10,456,962 ) (3,211,430 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 49,000 (438,000 ) Net loss before noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends (10,505,962 ) (2,773,430 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (52,854 ) — Net loss attributable to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (10,453,108 ) (2,773,430 ) Less: Preferred dividends 974,272 603,307 Net loss available to common stockholders $ (11,427,380 ) $ (3,376,737 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.95 ) $ (0.28 )







Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss available to common stockholders $ (11,427,380 ) $ (3,376,737 ) Preferred dividends 974,272 603,307 Provision for income taxes 49,000 (438,000 ) Other Taxes 53,411 281,210 Interest expense, net of interest income 322,687 127,598 Film library and program rights amortization 2,494,832 871,126 Share-based compensation expense 244,835 215,847 Acquisition-related costs 98,926 397,935 Reserve for bad debt and video returns 1,721,595 300,403 Amortization and depreciation 5,204,728 205,623 Transitional Expenses 2,113,469 — All other nonrecurring costs 186,948 24,155 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,037,323 $ (787,533 )



