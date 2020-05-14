STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Temporarily Suspending Quarterly Dividend Payment and Other Strategic Actions

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:STRT) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors, at its’ regular quarterly meeting on May 13, 2020, took action to temporarily suspend payment of its quarterly dividend.



Frank J. Krejci, STRATTEC’s President & CEO commented: “While the Company’s current financial position is strong, our Board of Directors believes that during the unprecedented economic conditions we are facing, the conservation of cash to sustain the business is of major strategic importance. We therefore believe that the prudent action for the long term benefit of our Company and its shareholders is to suspend our quarterly dividend for the foreseeable future.

Other actions taken by the Company effective May 1, 2020, include our Officers reducing their pay 15% to 25%, our outside members of the Board of Directors reducing their annual cash retainer by 25% to 50% and most of all of our U.S. salaried associates reducing their wages by 10% through a reduction in working hours. In addition, our U.S. salaried work force was reduced by approximately 10% by not replacing certain positions that recently left and by permanent layoffs. Lastly our hourly work force in Milwaukee Wisconsin, El Paso, Texas and our Mexico operations agreed to take voluntary layoffs based on lower customer productions schedules and government directives to shutdown due to the COVID- 19 virus. All these actions were difficult but necessary in order to preserve cash as we work our way through these uncertain times. They will stay in effect until we determine they are no longer necessary”.

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers under the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

