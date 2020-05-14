Laurentian Bank Financial Group to announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 29

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Financial Group (TSX: LB) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, May 29. It will also hold a conference call for media representatives and the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The quarterly Report to Shareholders, Supplementary Financial Information and presentation slides will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call.



Conference call Date: Friday, May 29, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET) Call-in number: 1 800-263-0877 Access code: 9768207 Live webcast: https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section (listen only mode) Playback Availability: From 12:00 p.m. (ET) on May 29, 2020, until 12:00 p.m. (ET) on June 28, 2020 Playback link: Follow this link

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 3,200 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.

Information:

Hélène Soulard

Assistant Vice President, Communications

helene.soulard@lbcfg.ca

(514) 926-3295



