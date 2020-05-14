Coronavirus - Tanzania: AfriCraft with support from the German Embassy will produce 6000 face masks in Dar es Salaam

To assist in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, AfriCraft with support from the German Embassy will produce 6000 face masks in Dar es Salaam.

Muhumbili, Mwananyamala and Temeke hospitals will receive the masks and distribute them to the most vulnerable patients in sets of two in order to reduce the risk of infections.

The masks will be of high quality following standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Doctors without Borders (MSF). They will be washable and thus reuseable.

80 local tailors will produce the masks in the coming weeks.

Her Excellency, the German Ambassador to Tanzania, Mrs. Regine Hess, and the Founder of AfriCraft, Mr. Meinolf Kuper, signed the project document today. The project volume is 11.200 Euro, with the German Embassy contributing 8.700,00 EUR (23 million TSH).

Ambassador Hess:

“This project not only helps reduce the risk of infections in Dar es Salaam. As the face masks are produced here in in the neigborhood, 80 tailors will be also given a chance to earn an income during this challenging period.”

Meinolf Kuper:

“AfriCraft is happy to partner with the German Embassy in providing face masks. Our masks are of high standard following the requirements of the World Health Organization. As a fair trade certified organization we care not only for our own staff but also for our partners!”



