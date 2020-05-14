SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Announces Alipay and Wechat Pay Now Part of Its Payment Technology Solutions Across All Platforms.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG), a leader in FinTech & PayTech platform specialized industry offerings, continues to expand its global payment acceptance rails and important part of its Brand As Your Own offerings. As Financial Institutions and Enterprises thrive to deliver seamless services to their merchants and customers, they require partners and providers such as SMKG to deploy alternative Payment Types ready to underwrite and launch their customers for b2b and b2c, with the added possibilities of p2p.



Massimo Barone, CEO, stated, “We are all about payments and working with Payment Networks to deliver a merchant and customer experience that easily provides a channel for wider acceptance. We are also currently working on Payment partnerships in India to offer quicker and easier interoperability for our platforms. We are working with local distributers to open our sales channels and to ensure success, our technology must provide local and international payment acceptance.”

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, cross-border, digital-id, EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, tele-medicine and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com .

