Gerald Hurlow Announces Reduction in Holdings of YANGAROO Inc. Below 10%

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gerald Hurlow, former independent director of YANGAROO Inc. (the “Corporation”), announces that, as a result of recent dispositions of 200,000 common shares of the Corporation (the “Shares”) through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) and the cancellation of 215,000 stock options (the “Options”) to purchase common shares of the Corporation, in each case following his resignation from the Corporation’s board of directors, Mr. Hurlow no longer holds over 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation.



In accordance with applicable securities legislation, Mr Hurlow has filed insider reports via the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) regarding the disposition of the Shares and the Options, duly noting that he has ceased to be an insider of the Corporation as of the date of the cancellation of the Options.



The Corporation is listed on the TSX-V (ticker symbol YOO) and has its head office at 67 Mowat Avenue, Suite 535, Toronto, ON M4K 3E3.



This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Corporation is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Corporation's documents on SEDAR.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Gerald Hurlow

Phone: 647-402-9646

Email: ghurlow@meteorcapital.ca



