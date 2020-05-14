INV Metals Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX:INV) announces that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the Securities Commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The base shelf prospectus will allow the Company to make offerings of up to $300 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units and debt securities (all of the foregoing, collectively, the “Securities”) or any combination thereof. When final, the base shelf prospectus will be effective for a 25-month period. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement. The Company has filed this base shelf prospectus to maintain financial flexibility but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering.



This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About INVTM Metals

INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

For more information please contact:

Sunny Lowe

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (416) 703-8416

E-mail: slowe@invmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the base shelf prospectus becoming final and permitting the Company to offer Securities, how long the base shelf prospectus will be effective, and the terms of any future offerings, including the use of proceeds from any offering, being set forth in a prospectus supplement. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. In certain cases, forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “may”, “shall”, “will”, or “would”. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain factors and assumptions made by management and qualified persons in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management and the qualified persons believe are appropriate in the circumstances. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to grade or recovery rates, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory, capitalization and liquidity risks. Please refer to the Company’s Annual Information Form dated April 14, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for other risks that could materially affect the Company. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



