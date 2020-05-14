Alchemy Community Transformations launches podcast highlighting stories of rural communities relating to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CLIVE, Iowa, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rural communities have an opportunity to grow due to COVID-19. There are many reports showing a growing minority of urban dwellers are considering a move to a rural location. COVID-19 has transformed many aspects of daily life and people are beginning to re-evaluate the way they live, work and play. Alchemy Community Transformations announced the launch of the Ninety-Seven podcast, produced in partnership with Just Place , an organization committed to sharing the unique perspectives and voices of rural communities.



97% of America is considered rural. There are endless opportunities for creativity and innovation paired with affordability and quality of life in that 97%. What is rural America doing to attract the next generation of workforce? The Ninety-Seven Podcast is a look at these stories, about the challenges and opportunities of small communities dealing with COVID-19 and what lies beyond.

The podcast will explore a variety of themes affecting rural communities including: workforce development, broadband, innovation and entrepreneurship, cultural communities and housing infrastructure.

“Rural America is the next place to pioneer. How will these communities not only work through this pandemic, but how can they come out the other side in stronger position to succeed,” said Zachary Mannheimer, Principal Community Placemaker of Alchemy. “As urban residents look for safer and more affordable places to live and work, what will it take to lure them to rural?”

In the first episode, Mannheimer chats with Timothy Griffin, Chamber Director of Pageland, SC about how their downtown received a gift of $10,000 to help small businesses create their own e-commerce, and the Miss Pageland Beauty Pagaent, the oldest in the country, that he directs. We also feature songs by Clarksdale, MS musician Luscious Spiller. You can stream the full episode online at ninetysevenpodcast.com . New episodes will be released every two weeks.

About Alchemy Community Transformations

Alchemy Community Transformations specializes in rural economic and social development strategies through a collaborative, community-driven process to create simple-to-execute, realistic plans. They are connectors who find the right people, the right resources and the right places, and bring them together to help transform communities. Alchemy Community Transformations is a McClure Team.

