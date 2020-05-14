Horizonte Minerals Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizonte Minerals Plc. (the "Company" or “Horizonte”) (AIM: HZM; TSX: HZM) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 14 May 2020 (the "Meeting"). The nominees listed in the management information circular dated 7 April 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % Against % David Hall 456,095,952 97.9 % 10,022,111 2.1 % Jeremy Martin 466,095,952 100.0 % 22,111 0.0 % Owen Bavinton 466,095,952 100.0 % 22,111 0.0 % William Fisher 466,118,063 100.0 % nil 0.0 % Allan Walker 456,118,063 97.9 % 10,000,000 2.1 % Sepanta Dorri 456,118,063 97.9 % 10,000,000 2.1 %

In addition, all other resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

Appointment of Ms Sepanta Dorri as Non-Executive Director

As set out in the notice of the AGM and management information circular, Ms Sepanta Dorri is expected to join the board as the nominee Director for Teck Resources (“Teck”) as a direct replacement for Alex Christopher who is stepping down due to other commitments.

The Board of Directors of Horizonte would like to thank Alex Christopher for his many years of service to the Company. As the Company has evolved from an explorer to a developer, his input and guidance, both technically and commercially, has been invaluable, and we wish him every success for his future. The Directors look forward to working with Ms Sepanta Dorri to continue the development of both of the Company’s projects. Her experience in the nickel industry when working for Xstrata Nickel combined with her current role as Vice President of Corporate Development at Teck will provide valuable input for the next phase of the Company’s development.

The appointment of Ms Dorri is subject to the completion of routine due diligence sign off from the Company’s NOMAD, expected to be completed imminently and a further announcement shall be made at that time.

Biography of Sepanta Dorri, BA, MAcc, MBA, CPA

Ms Dorri is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Accountancy, both from the University of Waterloo, and a Master of Business Administration from the London Business School. In her capacity as Vice President, Corporate Development of Teck Resources since late 2018, Ms Dorri is responsible for the identification and pursuit of external growth opportunities and providing support for internal growth initiatives. In earlier roles, Ms Dorri was Vice President, Corporate and Stakeholder Development at Teranga Gold, General Manager, Corporate Development at Xstrata Nickel, and Vice President, Investment Banking, Metals and Mining Group at Merrill Lynch Canada. She brings to the role 15 years of experience in mining and metals in the areas of corporate development, financial and investment banking.

For further information contact:



Horizonte Minerals plc Jeremy Martin (CEO) +44 (0) 203 356 2901 Numis Securities Ltd (NOMAD & Joint Broker) John Prior

Paul Gillam +44 (0) 207 260 1000 Tavistock (Financial PR) Gareth Tredway

Annabel de Morgan +44 (0) 207 920 3150

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia project, as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil, and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the potential of the Company's current or future property mineral projects; the success of exploration and mining activities; cost and timing of future exploration, production and development; the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the ability of the Company to achieve its goals in respect of growing its mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource and reserve estimates. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks related to: exploration and mining risks, competition from competitors with greater capital; the Company's lack of experience with respect to development-stage mining operations; fluctuations in metal prices; uninsured risks; environmental and other regulatory requirements; exploration, mining and other licences; the Company's future payment obligations; potential disputes with respect to the Company's title to, and the area of, its mining concessions; the Company's dependence on its ability to obtain sufficient financing in the future; the Company's dependence on its relationships with third parties; the Company's joint ventures; the potential of currency fluctuations and political or economic instability in countries in which the Company operates; currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the trading market for the ordinary shares of the Company; uncertainty with respect to the Company's plans to continue to develop its operations and new projects; the Company's dependence on key personnel; possible conflicts of interest of directors and officers of the Company, and various risks associated with the legal and regulatory framework within which the Company operates. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.







