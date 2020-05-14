79 Distribution - Disrupting The Global Gold Bullion Marketplace

Global marketing partner of Dubai based Phoenix Precious Metals ready to deliver on innovative new Gold Bullion product offerings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 79 Distribution of Dubai and London originally announced its exclusive global marketing partnership with Phoenix Precious Metals of Dubai back on 17th March 2020. Less than 2 months later, 79 Distribution have now launched their new website (www.79distribution.com) showcasing an exciting portfolio of innovative gold bullion offerings backed by Phoenix Precious Metals.

These include:

Advance Purchase of Discounted Gold (APDG)

Purchase LMBA gold bullion at a substantial effective discount, with delivery in monthly installments over a 24 month period. Secure storage costs included.

Direct Gold Bullion Purchase

Retail purchase of physical gold bullion (LBMA fine bars) with immediate delivery and competitive pricing. Starting at 1KG.

Trade Gold Bullion Supply

Supply for Trade Buyers of LBMA fine bars on a payment on confirmed delivery basis. Initial delivery time of 7-10 days. Weekly on subsequent orders.

Further details can be seen at www.79distribution.com or interested parties can contact Kevin Hart on +44 (0)207 549 3658 or by emailing enquiries@79distribution.com



