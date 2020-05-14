Two voluntary supplemental health products achieved double-digit growth in 2019, according to Eastbridge Consulting Group

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total voluntary sales in 2019 for all product lines was $8.832 billion, according to Eastbridge’s annual U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report. This represented an increase of 4.5% compared to 2018.



Life insurance sales were up 7% year-over-year, totaling $2.4 billion, and continued to account for the largest percentage of sales—28% of all voluntary sales. Term life sales were up 8% compared to 2018, totaling just over $1.8 billion. UL/WL sales were up 3% this year, totaling $588 million.

Two supplemental health products, hospital indemnity/supplemental medical and critical illness, achieved double-digit sales growth of 18% and 12% respectively. This is the ninth consecutive year of double-digit sales growth for voluntary critical illness. Hospital indemnity/supplemental medical sales totaled $760 million while critical illness sales totaled $846 million. Cancer sales declined by 1% compared to 2018 and totaled $340 million.

Total disability sales were flat compared to 2018 and totaled $1.6 billion. Short- term disability sales declined by 1% compared to 2018 while long-term disability sales increased by 2%. Accident sales increased by 3% in 2019 with total sales of $1.2 billion.

The annual U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report estimates sales for the entire voluntary industry with detailed data on the performance of 70 carriers, both group and individual, and represents the largest number of carriers included in any sales report for the industry.

Carriers interested in participating in next year’s study should email Eastbridge at info@eastbridge.com or call (803) 782-0560. All participants receive a free copy of the complete findings, including company-specific results.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560



