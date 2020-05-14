WoundCon Summer and Fall Dates Announced, Will Feature Impressive Lineup of Industry Thought Leaders

Kestrel Health's upcoming virtual wound conferences will feature a full schedule of sessions and keynotes as well as new learning opportunities.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kestrel Health Information, Inc., a firm delivering information and resources to wound care clinicians and device marketers, has announced the dates for their upcoming WoundCon 2020 virtual conferences. The group is planning on hosting a summer and a fall conference, both coming on the heels of the group’s highly successful WoundCon Spring 2020 virtual conference.

WoundCon Summer 2020 will be held on Friday, July 17, and WoundCon Fall 2020 is slated for Friday, November 13. Both are free to authorized healthcare professionals and will follow the virtual design of WoundCon Spring 2020. Each of the one-day events will feature an exciting and informational lineup of keynote sessions and presentations by some of the wound care industry’s most prominent thought leaders.

In addition to learning from the industry’s leading names, and networking with fellow conference attendees, healthcare professionals attending the free event can earn CME credit hours.

Coming off of a notably successful spring 2020 iteration of WoundCon, which attracted 7,709 healthcare professionals, the conference team is expecting over 2,000 healthcare professionals across the globe to participate in each of the two upcoming events.

Summer and fall attendees will benefit from two new additions to the conference agenda. The team has added a virtual poster hall, which will highlight the latest case studies and research from participating companies, as well as a product showcase that will give attendees instant access to education on the latest innovations in wound care.

“Based on the incredible response we received from WoundCon Spring 2020, we want to continue to deliver high-quality, virtual professional development opportunities for healthcare professionals,” said Jeanne Cunningham, President of Kestrel Health Information, Inc. “The entire Kestrel Health team is excited about our two additional 2020 conferences that will feature an exciting lineup of sessions and experiences that we anticipate will top the spring 2020 event.”



To learn more about WoundCon’s 2020 summer and fall events and to sign up for conference updates, visit https://woundcon.com/.

About Kestrel Health Information

Kestrel Health Information, Inc. was formed in 1996 to provide wound care clinicians and device marketing professionals with the tools and information to connect with buyers across the globe. To learn more, visit https://kestrelhealthinfo.com/.

For more information about WoundCon, or for media inquiries, please contact Alexis Padgett at alexis@kestrelhealthinfo.com.



