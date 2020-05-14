Functional Water Market Size to Worth USD 18.24 Billion by 2025; Advancements in Packaging Technology to Augment Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., PepsiCo, Balance Water Company LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, The Alkaline Water Co., Groupe Danone, Nirvana Water, Nestle S.A., Tata Global Beverages, Allure Organics and other players profiled in functional water market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional water market is set to gain traction from their possession of several benefits. They have refreshingly thirst-quenching properties, are affordably nutritional, and provide healthy hydration. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Functional Water Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Ingredient (Micronutrients, Botanical Extracts, Other Functional Ingredients), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025.” The report further states that the functional water market size was USD 10.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18.24 billion by the end of 2025, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To Get Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 On This Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/functional-water-market-100279







List of Key Companies Profiled in the Functional Water Market Research Report are:

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

PepsiCo

Balance Water Company LLC

The Coca-Cola Company

The Alkaline Water Co.

Groupe Danone

Nirvana Water

Nestle S.A.

Tata Global Beverages

Allure Organics

Other key market players



This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market trends, opportunities, and challenges?

Which strategies are being followed by companies to bolster the sales of functional water?

How will the market be affected in the near future?

Which segment is likely to lead the market in terms of share?





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Healthy Alternatives to Drive Growth

The demand for functional water is higher than soft drinks as the former does not contain added sugar or any other synthetic additives, such as preservatives, flavors, and colors. Consumers nowadays are inclining rapidly towards better-for-you or healthy alternatives from high-sugar and unnatural drinks. The pre-existing brands in the market are launching their high-quality products by providing label claims. It is helping them in gaining more sales. Price is one of the crucial factors that is set to impact the purchasing pattern of the consumers, including that of enhanced water. Apart from that, the robust retail distribution scenario and advancements in bottling or packaging technology would propel the functional water market growth in the near future.



Browse Complete Research Summary with Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/functional-water-market-100279







Segmentation:

Micronutrients Segment to Lead Stoked by Their Rising Usage in Functional Water

In terms of ingredients, the market is fragmented into botanical extracts, micronutrients, and other functional ingredients. Out of these, the micronutrients segment held the maximum functional water market share in 2017 and is likely to lead in the coming years. This growth is attributable to their increasing usage in enhanced water. The usage of numerous other unique ingredients is also gaining momentum. The market is experiencing a surging shift of the masses towards plant-based and all-natural ingredients. These are easily accepted and recognizable backed by their health benefits.



Regional Analysis:

Innovations in Flavours to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

The market is regionally divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Out of these, Asia Pacific procured USD 3.043 billion revenue in 2017. The region is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding the advantages of functional water amongst the consumers. They are looking for specialty offerings in the products. Therefore, enhanced water is becoming a recognizable and distinct category in this region. In various countries, consumers are moving from carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) towards healthy alternatives. Innovations in flavours in also set to boost growth in this region.

North America, on the other hand, houses a well-developed market and is set to dominate throughout the forthcoming years. The U.S. tops the list in terms of sales of functional water. The sales of soft drinks in the country have reduced as compared to the sales of bottled water. Hence, several renowned companies are investing a hefty amount of money to expand their product offerings in this region. They are luring consumers either by creating a context or by refining the composition of the product.



Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Introducing Products with Exotic Ingredients

The market houses a large number of companies that are striving to cater to the rising needs of their consumers. Thus, they are investing huge sums on developing state-of-the-art packaging to create greater aesthetic appeal. Some of them are also taking into account the trend of consuming beverages infused with bold flavors and exotic ingredients to launch new functional waters.





Quick Buy - Functional Water Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100279







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Value Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Functional Water Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ingredient Micronutrients Botanical Extracts Other Functional Ingredients Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/functional-water-market-100279







Below are two of the latest industry developments:

May 2020 : Wanu Water, a Texas-based food & beverage company unveiled its latest nutrient-infused water. It is equipped with 24% of fiber and helps in offering natural energy to quench a person’s appetite and boost metabolism. It is presently available at 38 warehouses throughout Texas consisting of San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and El Paso markets.





: Wanu Water, a Texas-based food & beverage company unveiled its latest nutrient-infused water. It is equipped with 24% of fiber and helps in offering natural energy to quench a person’s appetite and boost metabolism. It is presently available at 38 warehouses throughout Texas consisting of San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and El Paso markets. April 2020: Talking Rain, a beverage company headquartered in Preston introduced three new lines of functional water. It is launched under the company’s soft drinks portfolio called Talking Rain Elevate (TRE). The three products consist of 160mg of L-theanine for clarity, electrolytes for hydration, and naturally-sourced caffeine.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Functional Beverage Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fortified Juice, Energy Drink, Sports Drink, Dairy-based Beverage, Enhanced Water, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Departmental Stores, Health Stores, Online Stores, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Functional Flour Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Source (Rice, Tapioca, Sunflower, Linseed, Lentils, Wheat), Type (Pre-cooked Flour, Fortified Flour, Specialty Flour), Product Type (Additive-based Flour, Conventional Flour, Genetically Modified Flour), Application (Baked Goods, Pasta, Noodles, Soups, Gravies, Sauces), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Hydrocolloids, Essential Oils, Omega Fatty Acids, Carotenoids), Purpose (Weight Management, Digestive Health, Cardio Health), Application (Beverages, Bakery, Dairy, Snacks) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/functional-water-market-9097





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.