ALERT: Criminals Prey on Lack of Cyber Security Culture in Africa: Discover what to do about this from a virtual security culture event this June 11

The African organisation must embed security into its culture in order to thrive. This fact is recognised by security and management professionals on the continent as highlighted by the Forrester Consulting study entitled The Rise of Security Culture. The study found that 94% of respondents felt a security culture is essential for business success. It’s also critical for reputation, process, governance, risk and compliance. A security culture is also the final moment that determines whether or not a hack will succeed, or fail.

The question is, how can your organisation embed and measure its security culture.

The answer is the Africa Cyber Security Culture Conference 2020. (www.AfricaCyberSeCCon.com)

At this event, to be held on 11 June 2020, industry experts from across Africa will convene to discuss key trends and topics relevant to cybersecurity on the continent. The half-day online event will play host to an impressive array of speakers and panelists that include: Charl Van Der Walk, Head of Security Research at Orange Cyberdefence; Kai Roer, Managing Director at CLTrRE, Perry Carpenter, Chief Evangelist and Strategy Officer at KnowBe4 (www.knowBe4.com) as well as CIOs and decision makers from across some of the continent’s most prominent brands.

“This conference is all about the human element with an African focus,” explains Anna Collard, Managing Director of KnowBe4 Africa. “There are differences in the way that people in Africa respond to cybersecurity awareness campaigns and how much they know about cybersecurity risk.”

The business with the weakest link will always be the most attractive target. This makes employee education and a security-driven culture so important. If people understand the risks and recognise the signs, they are the organisation’s best defence.

“Cybercriminals are attracted to companies with a low level of awareness or that lack any clearly visible security strategy,” says Collard. “This has inspired the development of the Africa Cyber Security Culture Conference 2020 – it’s completely focused on how organisations can define, measure and enhance their security culture.”

Local experts from leading African organisations will be presenting their security strategies, techniques and KPIs at the event. The advice will include insights from different cultures and countries, allowing for a richly varied and dynamic approach to developing a truly diverse and relevant cybersecurity culture within the organisation.

“The event will be running for half a day and will be entirely virtual,” adds Collard. “Panelists and speakers will be offering pointed insights into this topic. We wanted this event to be as relevant and practical as possible.”

The event includes presentations across the following topics:

What every company needs to warn its people about

What a security culture is and how to measure it

How to get executive buy-in for security awareness programmes

How to run security awareness across the African continent

Two panel discussions on security during and after Covid-19 and the security culture in Africa

For more information about the event visit https://www.AfricaCyberSeCCon.com/ and to reserve your space visit https://bit.ly/2Z47lF8

The Africa Cyber Security Culture Conference 2020 will play host to more than 15 distinguished panelists and speakers and will provide attendees with practical and proactive takeaways that they can implement in their organisation.



