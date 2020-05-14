Blue Horizon Ventures invest EUR 5M in CUBIQ FOODS

Dr. Raquel Revilla, Andrés Montefeltro and Jordi Bladé, CUBIQ FOODS co-founders Global plant-based dairy alternatives market - Technavio Research, Blue Horizon CUBIQ FOODS smart fat solutions - company logo

International sustainable food investor, Blue Horizon Ventures joins MOIRA CAPITAL PARTNERS on a leading 'healthy fats' project with CUBIQ FOODS in Spain

Sustainable omega-3 and vegan healthier fats inspire our team and partners. We will deliver a new generation of nutritious, healthy and accessible products at industrial scale by the end of this year.” — Andrés Montefeltro, CEO and co-founder of CUBIQ FOODS

MADRID, SPAIN, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International sustainable food investor, Blue Horizon Ventures joins MOIRA CAPITAL PARTNERS on a leading healthy fats project with CUBIQ FOODS, completing the financing round amid the COVID crisis.

The European venture capital fund, Blue Horizon Ventures (BHV), a leading global investor in Food Tech, joins Moira Capital Partners SGEIC, with a contribution of 5 million Euros (USD 5.4M, GBP 4.4M) to CUBIQ FOODS, the Spanish healthy fat innovators.

Blue Horizon Ventures specializes in the sustainable food sector, focused on food technology that promotes a positive global impact on the environment, human health and animal rights. The BHV investment accelerates the production of CUBIQ FOODS omega-3 healthy fats, based on cellular systems and the industrial development of healthier and novel fat replacers.

CUBIQ FOODS is the first cultivated fat cell platform to produce high-quality omega-3’s. Dr. Raquel Revilla and the entrepreneurs Andrés Montefeltro and Jordi Bladé started the Barcelona-based company in 2018. Two new CUBIQ FOODS products will be commercially available to domestic and international markets later this year.

CUBIQ FOODS vegan SMART FAT offers a full flavour profile with fewer calories and less saturated fats. Vegan SMART FAT is a sustainable emulsion, with 100 percent natural ingredients. The function of SMART FAT is to replace animal fats in processed meat products, dairy derivatives and saturated vegetable fats (such as coconut oil) in vegan food products.

CUBIQ FOODS micro03 is a new-generation of microencapsulated omega-3 for ‘functional foods’ with high omega-3 content. Multilayer microencapsulation protects the highly concentrated essential oils, maintaining their properties without any of the fish flavours. This can help food manufacturers to deliver doctor recommended daily amounts of omega-3 into new, affordable products to support optimal health, particularly cardiovascular and the central nervous system.

Andrés Montefeltro, CEO and co-founder of CUBIQ FOODS says; “Sustainable omega-3 and vegan healthier fats inspire our team and partners. We are ready to deliver a new generation of nutritious, healthy and accessible products at industrial scale by the end of this year.”

The values of Blue Horizon Ventures closely align with the mission of CUBIQ FOODS; to promote a positive evolution in the food chain. BHV is part of the global ecosystem in 'new nutrition’; and CUBIQ FOODS joins their portfolio of plant-based, microalgae, synthetic biology and next-generation compostable packaging pioneers.

NOTES

About Blue Horizon Ventures - https://www.bluehorizonventures.com

Founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneurs and investors Roger Lienhard and Michael Kleindl, with EUR 150M under management, BHV participates in at least ten companies where technology is a disruptive change to industry. BHV puts a special focus on plant-based, cultured meat, synthetic biology and sustainability. The fund aims to support the movement towards a more sustainable food system through innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. One of its requirements is that all the companies it invests in contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 set by the UN General Assembly.

About Moira Capital Partners - http://moiracapitalpartners.com/en/home/

Moira Capital Partners SGEIC, led by Javier Loizaga is the first private equity boutique in Spain specialized in high return direct investments for private and institutional investors.

About CUBIQ FOODS - http://www.cubiqfoods.com

https://twitter.com/cubiqf? #CUBIQFOODS #CUBIQsmartfat #CUBIQmicro03 #SustainableFat

amontefeltro@cubiqfoods.com | +34 655 219 191

Dr. Raquel Revilla and the entrepreneurs Andrés Montefeltro and Jordi Bladé started the Barcelona-based company in 2018 - https://www.cubiqfoods.com/en/home/#company

CUBIQ FOODS uses cell culture and new oil/water emulsion formulas to respond to the growing demand for healthy ingredients in the food sector. The company is developing a technological platform to produce cell-based oils rich in omega-3 and novel, patented methods to prepare oil/water emulsions (gelling) to replace saturated vegetable and animal fat ingredients in food production. CUBIQ is the first company focused on this type of food applications at industrial scale.

CUBIQ FOODS aim to lead in the ‘daily dose omega-3' incorporation quest for a variety of functional food products. (Functional foods deliver additional or enhanced benefits over and above their basic nutritional value).

CUBIQ FOODS is set to replace coconut oil in plant-based products globally and will partner with large food producers to make this vision a reality.

PRESS ENQUIRIES / IMAGE REQUESTS: Sarah Morgan | BN1 communications | SarahBN1@iCloud.com | +44 (0)7789 956 966 | https://twitter.com/sarah_morgan



