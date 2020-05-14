VOSS Donates More Than 700,000 Bottles of Water to COVID-19 Relief

VOSS distributes more than 700,000 bottles of water to first responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines across the globe. VOSS "Clean Care Packages" containing 24 bottles of VOSS water and hand sanitizer are available to those in need as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve.

Premium Water Brand Expands its Efforts to Continue to Hydrate First Responders Fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic on the Frontlines

VOSS has an essential role to play in supporting our communities around the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic,” — Glenn Hartman, CEO of the Americas at VOSS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll at global levels, VOSS will continue to answer the call for resources wherever possible, with a donation of more than 700,000 bottles of water to be distributed for COVID-19 relief VOSS kicked off its initiative in April with a donation of 480,000 bottles of water to the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, to be distributed to the medical first responders who were, and still are, working tirelessly to treat coronavirus patients in the highest impacted area in the world. Bottled water resources were also delivered to hospitals, healthcare facilities and multiple organizations providing relief efforts to those affected by the coronavirus throughout California and the New York Tri-State area including:* New York City Medical Centers: 45,000+ bottles of water delivered thus far to New York City medical facilities including Mount Sinai and New York Presbyterian hospital networks.* Los Angeles Medical Centers: 36,000+ bottles of water delivered thus far to Network of Los Angeles medical facilities including Cedar Sinai and Dignity Health hospitals.* Charities: 20,000+ bottles of water delivered thus far to World Central Kitchen, Parenthood Together, The Power of Ten, Nurses for Noshes, Frontline Strong among others.The company is now utilizing distribution centers in the Chicago metropolitan area, as well as throughout Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom to expand its efforts and continue to help hydrate first responders globally, as well as others in need during this difficult time.“Water is essential to life, but what’s become clear during this global pandemic is just how essential our frontline workers are to everyone’s survival,” said Glenn Hartman, Chief Executive Officer of the Americas at VOSS. “Since we began this initiative, we learned that bottled water is among the most requested resources from frontline workers. These courageous people are putting everything on the line for us, and we at VOSS are humbled by the positive response we have received from this program and honored to continue to contribute whatever we can to help as many people as possible during these trying times.”VOSS will also continue to offer “Clean Care Packages” containing twenty-four 330ml bottles of VOSS water and hand sanitizer to individuals in need. Those in need of these resources can request a care package by sending a direct message to @VOSSWorld on Instagram; the company will fulfill three requests per day while supplies last.Throughout the program, VOSS has recruited athletes, musicians and celebrities to pitch in, helping the company to deliver thousands of bottles of water to organizations and individuals who need it most.“We believe that any brand that has the means to help with relief efforts has an obligation to do so, and VOSS has an essential role to play in supporting our communities around the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Hartman.As part of this initiative, VOSS has partnered with global 3PL leader, Yusen Logistics, and carrier, American Cargo Enterprise, who in addition to providing supply chain resources and freight management services, have graciously subsidized shipping costs to allow for a greater number of donations to be delivered to those in need.For more information about VOSS’ COVID-19 relief efforts, please visit VOSSWater.com or follow @VOSSWorld on Instagram.ABOUT VOSSThe VOSS source sits in Iveland, a sparsely populated area on the southern tip of Norway. Confined in an aquifer deep beneath the earth, VOSS water lies under layers of rock and sand, which create a natural filter, protecting it from the air and other pollutants. The exceptional purity of VOSS, and its uniquely fresh, clean taste, are due in part to the unusually low levels of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) naturally occurring in the VOSS source.The extraordinary VOSS purity is matched only by its breathtaking bottle design, which uniquely conveys the distinction of the water within. Now an icon, VOSS is celebrated globally in over 50 countries, in a variety of sizes with unique and universal appeal. Tailored for different consumption occasions, VOSS’ legacy water is still and unflavored sparkling in glass. The portfolio also includes flavored sparkling, available in the EU, U.K., U.S., Australia, Canada & Mexico. This range includes unique and refreshing flavor combinations such as Lemon Cucumber, Tangerine Lemongrass, Lime Mint, Strawberry Ginger and Raspberry Rose – all containing zero calories and no sugar or artificial sweeteners. All products within the portfolio are available in glass and high-grade PET.ABOUT YUSEN LOGISTICSYusen Logistics is a leading global provider of International Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, and Supply Chain Solutions. With industry insights covering the full supply chain, we provide innovative and effective solutions to leading companies in the automotive, aerospace, hi-tech/consumer electronics, healthcare/pharma, food, and retail sectors. Yusen Logistics has over 550 operations in 45 countries across the Americas, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Japan. For over 60 years, our international network has delivered consistent service excellence across all our operations and activities. Yusen Logistics is a subsidiary of the NYK Group. 