Cobalt.io to Host “Sec Talks” Virtual Conference to Explore Overcoming Adversity and Adapting to Change

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt.io, the first Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform, today announced that it will host a virtual conference, Sec Talks: Overcoming Adversity and Adapting to Change, on June 18, 2020. The event brings together reputable and influential security practitioners and leaders for a half day of discussions around how to embrace and adapt to change in the face of digital transformation.

Programming includes:

Opening remarks from Caroline Wong, Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt.io

Keynote presentation titled “Quantifying DevSecOps” from Larry Maccherone, Senior Director of DevSecOps at Comcast

Panel discussion titled “Risk Management, Governance, and Compliance, Oh My!” with Ray Espinoza (Cobalt.io), Kim Lamoureux (PlayStation), Dan Burke (DocuSign)

Panel discussion titled “Where Product Security Fails and Wins” with Nazira Carlage (Salesforce), David Lenoe (Adobe), Josh Bressers (Elastic), and Douglas DePerry (Datadog)

Closing remarks from cybersecurity expert Daniel Miessler

“In my 15 years as a security and people leader, I’ve observed that the teams that can be flexible and adapt quickly to changing circumstances are often the most successful, so I'm thrilled that we'll be bringing together some brilliant minds from across the security industry to share their lessons learned,” said Caroline Wong, Chief Security and Strategy Officer, Cobalt.io.

About Cobalt.io

Cobalt.io’s Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform transforms yesterday’s broken pentest model into a data-driven vulnerability management engine. Fueled by a global talent pool of certified freelancers, Cobalt.io’s platform delivers actionable results that empower agile teams to pinpoint, track, and remediate software vulnerabilities. Hundreds of organizations now benefit from high-quality pentest findings, faster remediation times, and higher ROI for their pentest budget.

Visit cobalt.io to learn how Cobalt.io is securing apps for companies such as HubSpot, Palo Alto Networks, GoDaddy, Vonage, and Axel Springer, and join us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

