China Recycling Energy Corporation Reports Results for the Full Year 2019

/EIN News/ -- XI'AN, China, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG ) ("CREG" or "the Company"), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today reported certain highlights of its audited operating results for the full year ended December 31, 2019.



“As of December 31, 2019, we maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $16.22 million,” stated Mr. Guohua Ku, Chairman and CEO of the Company. In addition, we have accomplished significant cost cutting throughout our entire organization, evidenced by net loss narrowed by approximately 86.7% to approximately $(8.77) million in fiscal 2019, as compared to approximately $(76.22) million in the same period of fiscal 2018. We are executing what we believe is a clear plan to manage our business efficiently and effectively through the coronavirus pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and teams. We believe our financial position and contingency plans will allow us to retain the financial flexibility to pursue the fast-growing smart power sector. We feel we are back on track to continue evaluating several exciting strategic opportunities to reinvest in innovative growth initiatives that we expect will reposition our energy sustainability business in direct relation to smart power integrated solutions to vastly improve climate change efficiency in China, which we believe will better serve our clients, employees and shareholders. As such, we will maintain our focus on expense and working capital discipline so that we move forward with a strengthened platform to attempt to capitalize on the significant opportunities we see for growth.”

"Lastly, I want to thank all our employees for their service to the business and to our loyal customers. I am confident we will emerge from this challenge even stronger, given the strength of our brand, our people and the new opportunities ahead of us."

Financial Summary for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $16.22 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of approximately $37.00 million as compared to approximately $53.22 million as of December 31, 2018.

Net sales were $0.70 million as compared to $4.89 million for the same period of 2018. The sales were from the electricity sold by Erdos TCH Energy Saving Development Co., Ltd (“Erdos TCH”), a joint venture between one of the Company subsidiaries and Erdos Metallurgy Co., Ltd (“Erdos”). However, since May 2019, Erdos TCH has ceased its operations due to renovations and furnace safety upgrades of Erdos. During this period, Erdos will compensate Erdos TCH RMB 1 million ($145,460) per month, until operations resume. The Company expects the resumption of operations of Erdos TCH in July 2020.

Interest income on sales-type leases for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $0.17 million, a decrease of approximately $3.14 million from approximately $3.14 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company only had Pucheng Phase I and II systems since then, which the Company has ceased to accrue interest income since April 2018 because Pucheng power generation systems were suspended due to strict environmental protection policies and lack of supply of biomass waste raw materials.

Total operating income was approximately $0.87 million as compared to approximately $8.20 million for the same period of 2018.

Total operating expenses were $9.98 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $66.19 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $56.21 million or 85%. The decrease was mainly due to decreased bad debts expense by $26.82 million, decreased assets impairment loss on fixed assets and construction in progress by $27.55 million, and decreased operating expense by $2.86 million of Erdos TCH due to cessation of operations.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $(8.77) million or approximately $(5.61) per fully diluted share compared to approximately $65.99 million or approximately $(76.22) per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of loss of $57,224,141. This decrease in net loss was mainly due to the decrease in operating expenses as described above.

About China Recycling Energy Corp.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CREG ) ("CREG" or "the Company") is based in Xi'an, China and provides environmentally friendly waste-to-energy technologies to recycle industrial byproducts for steel mills, cement factories and coke plants in China. Byproducts include heat, steam, pressure, and exhaust to generate large amounts of lower-cost electricity and reduce the need for outside electrical sources. The Chinese government has adopted policies to encourage the use of recycling technologies to optimize resource allocation and reduce pollution. Currently, recycled energy represents only an estimated 1% of total energy consumption and this renewable energy resource is viewed as a growth market due to intensified environmental concerns and rising energy costs as the Chinese economy continues to expand. The Company’s management and engineering teams have over 20 years of experience in industrial energy recovery in China. For more information about CREG, please visit http://creg-cn.investorroom.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of CREG and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the registered direct offering and those discussed in the Company's annual and periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.



CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31,

2019 DECEMBER 31,

2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 16,221,297 $ 53,223,142 Accounts receivable, net 42,068,760 11,755,251 Interest receivable on sales type leases 5,245,244 9,336,140 Prepaid taxes 52,760 32,395 Other receivables 1,031,143 1,559,116 Total current assets 64,619,204 75,906,044 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in sales-type leases, net 8,287,560 24,962,056 Long term investment - 475,635 Long term deposit 15,712 15,971 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 54,078 - Property and equipment, net 27,044,385 27,495,049 Construction in progress 23,824,202 42,582,177 Total non-current assets 59,225,937 95,530,888 TOTAL ASSETS $ 123,845,141 $ 171,436,932 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,200,220 $ 5,591,876 Taxes payable 4,087,642 3,636,559 Accrued liabilities and other payables 1,184,751 1,617,997 Operating lease liability 56,755 - Due to related parties 41,174 41,168 Interest payable on entrusted loans 8,200,044 17,473,492 Entrusted loan payable 20,480,214 48,373,936 Total current liabilities 36,250,800 76,735,028 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Convertible note payable, net of unamortized debt discount - 1,016,589 Accrued interest on notes 368,362 40,572 Income tax payable 5,782,625 6,390,625 Deferred tax liability, net - 3,040,346 Notes payable, net of unamortized OID 1,552,376 - Long term payable 430,034 - Entrusted loan payable 286,689 - Refundable deposit from customers for systems leasing 544,709 1,034,503 Total noncurrent liabilities 8,964,795 11,522,635 Total liabilities 45,215,595 88,257,663 CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS (NOTE 19 & 20) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,032,721 shares and 1,029,528 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 2,033 1,030 Additional paid in capital 116,682,374 114,493,283 Statutory reserve 14,525,712 14,525,712 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,132,614 ) (4,620,930 ) Accumulated deficit (46,447,959 ) (37,675,202 ) Total Company stockholders’ equity 78,629,546 86,723,893 Noncontrolling interest - (3,544,624 ) Total equity 78,629,546 83,179,269 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 123,845,141 $ 171,436,932

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

F-1

CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 2018 Revenue Contingent rental income $ 697,028 $ 4,888,016 Interest income on sales-type leases 170,403 3,312,465 Total operating income 867,431 8,200,481 Operating expenses Bad debts 5,386,003 32,210,656 Impairment loss on fixed assets and construction in progress 876,660 28,429,789 Loss on disposal of systems 1,242,694 - General and administrative 2,469,162 5,548,475 Total operating expenses 9,974,519 66,188,920 Loss from operations (9,107,088 ) (57,988,439 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Loss on long-term notes redemption (173,886 ) - Interest income 159,183 153,532 Interest expense (2,101,440 ) (8,738,148 ) Interest expense – inducement on note conversion (893,958 ) - Other income (expenses), net 319,625 (42 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (2,690,476 ) (8,584,658 ) Loss before income tax (11,797,564 ) (66,573,097 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (3,024,807 ) 2,627,458 Loss before noncontrolling interest (8,772,757 ) (69,200,555 ) Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - (3,203,657 ) Net loss attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation (8,772,757 ) (65,996,898 ) Other comprehensive items Foreign currency translation loss attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation (1,511,684 ) (5,481,483 ) Foreign currency translation gain attributable to noncontrolling interest - 137,670 Comprehensive loss attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation $ (10,284,441 ) $ (71,478,381 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ (3,065,987 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,564,940 865,827 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,564,940 865,827 Basic loss per share $ (5.61 ) $ (76.22 ) Diluted loss per share $ (5.61 ) $ (76.22 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

F-2

CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Loss including noncontrolling interest $ (8,772,757 ) $ (69,200,555 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss including noncontrolling interest to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation - 2,041 Amortization of OID and debt issuing costs of convertible note 97,161 16,589 Stock compensation expense 148,625 - Operating lease expenses 66,262 - Bad debts expense 5,386,003 32,210,656 Assets impairment loss 876,660 28,429,789 Investment loss - (469 ) Loss on disposal of 40% ownership of Fund Management Co 46,461 - Loss on transfer of Chengli Boxing system 624,133 - Loss on transfer of Xuzhou Huayu system 397,033 - Loss on transfer of Shenqiu Phase I & II systems 208,359 - Loss on disposal of fixed assets 289 - Loss on long-term notes redemption 173,886 - Interest expense - inducement on note conversion 893,958 Changes in deferred tax (3,024,807 ) 1,022,985 Changes in assets and liabilities: Interest receivable on sales type leases (170,403 ) (184,591 ) Collection of principal on sales type leases - 2,444,151 Accounts receivable 2,383,251 (159,283 ) Prepaid expenses (21,126 ) 696,525 Other receivables (135,938 ) (461,789 ) Notes receivable - 967,144 Construction in progress - (7,130,851 ) Accounts payable (2,837,609 ) 2,611,011 Taxes payable (1,317,882 ) 717,487 Payment of operating lease liability (63,555 ) - Interest payable on entrusted loan (9,091,732 ) 10,093,477 Accrued liabilities and other payables (36,932 ) 93,968 Refundable deposit for systems leasing (478,368 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (14,649,028 ) 2,168,285 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from disposal of property & equipment 5,074 - Net cash provided by investing activities 5,074 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of notes payable 2,000,000 1,000,000 Issuance of common stock 3,309,475 2,689,190 Repayment of entrusted loan (27,125,768 ) - Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities (21,816,293 ) 3,689,190 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH AND EQUIVALENTS (541,598 ) (2,464,576 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS (37,001,845 ) 3,392,899 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 53,223,142 49,830,243 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 16,221,297 $ 53,223,142 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax paid $ 221,934 $ 1,160,017 Interest paid $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities Transfer of Xuzhou Huayu Project and Shenqiu Phase I & II project to Mr. Bai $ 35,415,556 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Conversion of notes into common shares $ 1,612,392 $ - Adoption of ASC 842 - right-of-use asset $ (118,234 ) $ - Adoption of ASC 842 - operating lease liability $ 118,234 $ -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

F-3

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Vivian Chen

vivianchen@irimpact.com

Media Inquiries:

Cathy Loos

cathyloos@irimpact.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.