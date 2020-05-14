Keros Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need today announced that four abstracts will be presented from the KER-050 and ALK2 hematology programs, including topline data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-050, at the 25th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (“EHA”), to be held as a virtual event from June 11-14, 2020.



“We are pleased to be given the opportunity to present at this year’s virtual Congress,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Keros. “We look forward to sharing these exciting data from our two lead programs with the EHA community.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

“Administration of KER-050, a Novel ActRIIA Ligand Trap, to Healthy Participants Elicited Robust and Sustained Increases in Hemoglobin and Platelets”

Abstract Number: EP806

Date and Time: Virtual poster presentation available June 11-14, 2020

“KER-050, A Novel Modified ActRIIA Ligand Trap, Increases Red Blood Cell Production in Cynomolgus Monkeys”

Abstract Number: EP782

Date and Time: Virtual poster presentation available June 11-14, 2020

“KER-050, a Novel Inhibitor of TGFΒ Superfamily Signaling, Induces Red Blood Cell Production and is a Potential Candidate for the Treatment of Ineffective Erythropoiesis

Abstract Number: EP786

Date and Time: Virtual poster presentation available June 11-14, 2020

“Selective Inhibition of ALK2 Signaling Ameliorates Disease in a Novel Model of Iron Refractory Iron Deficiency Anemia (IRIDA)”

Abstract Number: S308

Date and Time: Virtual oral presentation available June 11-14, 2020

About KER-050

Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered ligand trap comprised of a modified ligand-binding domain of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta, or TGF-ß, receptor known as activin receptor type IIA that is fused to the portion of the human antibody known as the Fc domain. KER-050 is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of KER-050 in healthy post-menopausal women. Keros plans to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with MDS evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in the second half of 2020. Keros also plans to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis-associated cytopenias in 2021.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta, or TGF-ß, family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from elevated levels of hepcidin, the key regulator of iron absorption and recycling, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros’ expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and timing of its clinical trials for KER-050; and Keros’ presentation plans for the upcoming EHA virtual annual meeting. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros’ limited operating history and historical losses; Keros’ ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros’ dependence on the success of its lead product candidates, KER-050 and KER-047; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Keros’ dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; and risks relating to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s final prospectus for its initial public offering, filed with the SEC on April 8, 2020, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

Julia Balanova

jbalanova@soleburytrout.com

646-378-2936



