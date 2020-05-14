Kiadis Pharma announces multiple abstracts related to its K-NK-cell therapy platform have been accepted for presentation at the 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands, May 14, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that three abstracts related to Kiadis’ natural killer (K-NK) cell therapy program have been accepted for presentation at the virtual edition of the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress taking place June 11 – 14, 2020.

The EHA abstracts are now available at www.ehaweb.org. Details of the presentations are as follows:

· Abstract #S284: This oral presentation will show clinical data that FC21-NK cells persist in vivo.

Abstract Details

Title: Early-phase Clinical Trials of Adoptive Transfer of Hyperfunctional NK Cells Expanded Ex Vivo with IL-21 Demonstrate Functional, Phenotypic, and Haplotype-specific evidence of in vivo persistence

Presenter: Dean Lee, MD, PhD

Session title: Immunotherapy – Clinical

· Abstract #EP1487: This poster will present data from product samples to show that NK cells expanded with FC21 or PM21 are distinct from non-expanded NK cells in phenotype and gene expression signature and are highly cytotoxic, with elevated levels of cytokines.

Abstract Details

Title: Deep Characterization of MBIL21 Ex Vivo-expanded NK Cells Using Mass Cytometry, Functional Assays, and RNA Sequencing Establishes Product Consistency Across Different Manufacturing Sites and Systems

Presenter: Dean Lee, MD, PhD

Session title: Gene therapy, cellular immunotherapy and vaccination - Biology & Translational Research

· Abstract #EP585: This poster presents clinical data of a subset of R/R AML patients treated with FC21-NK that were enrolled in a phase I/II study with concomitant infections.

Abstract Details

Title: Clinical and Radiologic Resolution of Infections During Treatment with MBIL-21-expanded CD56Bright/CD16Bright NK Cells in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (R/R AML)

Presenter: Lucia Mariano da Rocha Silla, MD, PhD

Session title: Acute myeloid leukemia – Clinical

Kiadis Pharma contacts

Kiadis Pharma:

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

David Brilleslijper (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 610 942 514

kiadis@optimumcomms.com

About Kiadis Pharma’s K-NK-Cell Therapies

Kiadis Pharma’s NK-cell programs consist of off-the-shelf and haplo donor cell therapy products for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors as adjunctive and stand-alone therapies.

The Company’s NK-cell PM21 particle technology enables improved ex vivo expansion and activation of anti-cancer cytotoxic NK-cells supporting multiple high-dose infusions. Kiadis Pharma’s proprietary off-the-shelf NK-cell platform is based on NK-cells from unique universal donors. The Kiadis Pharma off-the-shelf K-NK platform can make NK-cell therapy product rapidly and economically available for a broad patient population across a potentially wide range of indications.

Kiadis Pharma is clinically developing K-NK003 for the treatment of relapse/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The Company is also developing K-NK002, which is administered as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic on top of HSCT and provides functional, mature and potent NK-cells from a haploidentical family member. In addition, the Company has pre-clinical programs evaluating NK-cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

About Kiadis Pharma

Founded in 1997, Kiadis Pharma is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis Pharma is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis Pharma is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis Pharma’s or, as appropriate, Kiadis Pharma’s officers’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis Pharma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis Pharma nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.