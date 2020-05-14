Mattress Market 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Mattress Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 14, 2020

This report provides in depth study of “Mattress Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mattress Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Mattress market. This report focused on Mattress market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Mattress Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The global Mattress market is valued at 32380 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 48260 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

The major players in global Mattress market include:

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Corsicana

Ruf-Betten

Recticel

Derucci

Sleemon

MLILY

Therapedic

Ashley

Breckle

King Koil

Pikolin

Mengshen

Lianle

Airland

This report focuses on Mattress volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mattress market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Mattress market is segmented into

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

Others

Segment by Application

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

Global Mattress Market: Regional Analysis

The Mattress market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Mattress market report are:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



