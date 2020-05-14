EHang to Participate in the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 19-20, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 19-20, 2020.



The conference will feature virtual one-on-one meetings with leading companies in the Technology and Media sectors. Richard Liu, Chief Financial Officer of EHang, will host one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company’s latest business development via teleconference.

Institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one conference meeting with EHang are encouraged to contact your Needham sales representative or EHang's Investor Relations Department at ir@ehang.com .

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com .

Media Contact: pr.cn@ehang.com

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com



