Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Appoints New Medical Director for Florida Call Center

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Dionne Layne Hinds as the Medical Director for its Call Center in Port St Lucie, FL and added her to the Company’s Medical Advisory Board.



“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Hinds to the Reliq team,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Dr. Hinds is a Family Practice Specialist with over 15 years of experience providing clinical care both in private practice and as the Medical Director for a number of Skilled Nursing Facilities in Florida. Her expertise and local network will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to grow our business in Florida and other States. Call Center activity is rapidly ramping up as each State relaxes the restrictions originally imposed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Dr. Hinds’ leadership and guidance will allow us to continue to expand our Call Center capabilities to support the increasing number of patients on our iUGO Care platform.”

“We consider ourselves very fortunate to be able to continue to grow our business in these unusual times,” added Dr. Crossley. “We are proud to be able to provide solutions that ensure continued access to healthcare and protect vulnerable populations during the global pandemic. As it becomes increasingly clear that we are all going to have to learn to live with the novel coronavirus for longer than anyone had hoped, demand for Reliq’s iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Telemedicine solutions has increased significantly and our pipeline continues to expand every day. Virtual Care models for healthcare delivery will become even more vital as healthcare providers prepare for a potential second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter. We will be dedicating additional resources to onboarding patients to the iUGO Care platform in the coming months to help our clients achieve their goals of keeping patients healthy and at home and reducing their potential exposure to the virus. Like many of our peers we are suspending the issuing of any formal forward guidance given the constantly changing global situation and the rapidly evolving demand for Reliq’s suite of services, but we are pleased to be seeing steady growth in our business and look forward to continuing to be a key part of the solution to the unique challenges created by the global pandemic.”

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

