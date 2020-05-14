Bold Group Brings Productivity to the Field with Launch of Sedona-X Mobile Financial Management App

/EIN News/ -- Colorado Springs, Colo. , May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Group, an industry-leading purveyor of event monitoring, business automation, and cybersecurity solutions for the electronic security industry, has launched Sedona-X™ Mobile , a financial management application that integrates with the company’s award-winning alarm billing software, AlarmBiller®. Sedona-X Mobile provides security companies with the ability to securely manage customer accounts and accept payments while in the field.

Sedona-X Mobile can accept immediate, secure, PCI-compliant payments from anywhere. Credit card and ACH payments can be done within the app, and an optional, PCI-compliant Bluetooth card reader is also available. The application’s biometric features – including face and/or fingerprint recognition – offer a secure, functional experience.

“The ability to accept payments in the field has been in high demand among our customers and we’re excited to be able to offer this feature securely in Sedona-X Mobile,” said Matt Narowski, President of Bold Group. “This immediate, mobile payment capability will help our security customers boost revenue, as well as their overall productivity.”

With several project management features, AlarmBiller users can easily manage customer interactions from start to finish within the Sedona-X Mobile application . Some of the key productivity features include the ability to:

Manage calendars and appointments

Add, assign, edit and complete tasks

Manage dispatches and arrivals

Add parts and notes to work orders

For more information on Sedona-X Mobile and additional features, please visit: https://pages.boldgroup.com/sedona-x-mobile/



