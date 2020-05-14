Live Ventures Announces Reopening of Vintage Stock Stores

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, today provided a business update to its stakeholders and the communities in which its Vintage Stock stores operate.



Vintage Stock began re-opening its stores on May 1 and, as of today, all but four of 62 stores have reopened and are operating in accordance with local guidelines. To help ensure the health and safety of Vintage Stock’s team members and customers, the company has instituted numerous COVID-related safety measures, including requiring employees to wear face masks, encouraging customers to wear face masks, installing sneeze guards at registers, enhancing cleaning of commonly touched surfaces, and requiring increased employee hand washing, just to name a few.

“We are excited to be reopening our stores to safely serve the public with exciting entertaining products that provide a momentary escape from today’s stresses,” said Rodney Spriggs, Vintage Stock’s CEO. Vintage Stock also serve its customers online at www.vintagestock.com.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated, originally incorporated in 1968, is a diversified holding company with several wholly owned subsidiaries and a strategic focus on acquiring profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Through its subsidiary Marquis Industries, the company manufactures and sells residential and commercial carpets primarily in North America. Marquis Industries also designs, sources and sells hard-surface flooring. Through its subsidiary Vintage Stock, an award-winning entertainment retailer, the company sells new and pre-owned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD & LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more. Vintage Stock, through its stores and website, ships product worldwide directly to the customer's doorstep. Through its subsidiary ApplianceSmart, the company sells new major household appliances in the United States through a chain of company-owned retail stores operating under the name ApplianceSmart®.

