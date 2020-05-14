Melco Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

Total operating revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were US$0.81 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 41% from US$1.38 billion for the comparable period in 2019. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to softer performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations as a result of the temporary casino closure in Macau and enhanced quarantine and social distancing measures to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was US$149.9 million, compared with operating income of US$191.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was US$75.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$413.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 82%.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the first quarter of 2020 was US$364.0 million, or US$0.76 per ADS, compared with net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$120.1 million, or US$0.25 per ADS, in the first quarter of 2019. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests during the first quarter of 2020 was US$42.0 million and the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests during the first quarter of 2019 was US$1.9 million, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “With COVID-19 posing unprecedented challenges to the tourism industry and integrated resort facilities around the world, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the PRC and the Macau SAR governments for their proactive response to contain the spread of the virus. I would also like to thank the Macau Chief Executive for his decisive leadership, which is exactly what we need in these difficult times.

“Melco continues to manage its balance sheet in a prudent manner. As of March 31, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of over US$1.2 billion. With the entry into a new senior facilities agreement in April 2020, we have undrawn revolver capacity of approximately US$1.6 billion. In addition, we further bolstered our balance sheet with our sale of the shares we held in Crown Resorts Limited, resulting in gross sales proceeds of approximately US$355 million.

“To preserve liquidity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue investing in our business, the board has decided to suspend the Company’s quarterly dividend program. This is a prudent course of action given current conditions. Melco remains committed to returning capital to shareholders with a regular quarterly dividend and will evaluate the resumption of its quarterly dividend as the operating environment evolves.

“While we are focused on managing costs during this challenging demand environment, we remain fully committed to the long term development of our valued colleagues. As an employer of choice with a strong and deep heritage in Macau, we believe that our long-term success is dependent on the hard work and dedication of our colleagues, and the development of Macau into a world-leading tourism and entertainment destination. Our commitment to employee development and community support is evidenced by our market-leading training programs and our recent donations to the Red Cross Society of China Hubei Branch, the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, the Women’s General Association of Macau, the Cyprus Ministry of Health and to the affected families and healthcare professionals in the Philippines.

“In the recently published 2020 Forbes Travel Guide, Melco was awarded with a record-breaking 107 stars, with Morpheus honored as the world’s first and only establishment to attain Forbes Five-Stars across its entire hotel, spa and dining facilities in its inaugural Forbes review.

“Sustainability remains a high priority in Melco’s operations. In March 2020, Melco was named the 2019 Best First Time Performer by CDP, the global non-profit environmental organization. We received an A- score earlier this year from CDP, attaining one of the highest ratings among disclosing companies in the Greater China region. These acknowledgements are a credit to Melco’s efforts in environmental protection, as well as its dedication and commitment to mitigating climate risks.

“Melco remains committed to its global development program. Construction on the expansion of Studio City is progressing. Upon completion, it will offer approximately 900 additional luxury hotel rooms and suites, one of the world’s largest indoor/outdoor water parks, a Cineplex, fine-dining restaurants and state-of-the-art MICE space. In Europe, we are developing City of Dreams Mediterranean, which, upon completion, will be Europe’s largest integrated resort with 500 luxury hotel rooms, a 1,500-seat amphitheater and approximately 10,000m2 of MICE space.

“Lastly, Japan continues to be a core focus for us. We believe our focus on the Asian premium segment, a portfolio of high-quality assets, devotion to craftsmanship, dedication to world-class entertainment offerings, market-leading social safeguard systems, established track record of successful partnerships, culture of exceptional guest service, and commitment to employee development puts Melco in a strong position to help Yokohama realize the vision of developing a world-leading IR with a unique, Japanese touch.”

City of Dreams First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$467.6 million compared to US$713.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$61.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$228.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of a softer performance in the mass market table games and gaming machines segments, lower non-gaming revenue as well as a higher provision for doubtful debts.

Rolling chip volume was US$8.65 billion for the first quarter of 2020 versus US$10.25 billion in the first quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 4.11% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 3.42% in the first quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$0.57 billion in the first quarter of 2020 compared with US$1.32 billion in the first quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 33.7% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 31.5% in the first quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2020 was US$509.6 million, compared with US$980.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 3.9% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 4.0% in the first quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the first quarter of 2020 was US$47.0 million, compared with US$96.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Altira Macau First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$52.9 million compared to US$133.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$9.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$15.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments.

Rolling chip volume was US$1.38 billion in the first quarter of 2020 versus US$4.96 billion in the first quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 4.48% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 3.81% in the first quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$64.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 versus US$139.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.4% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with 22.4% in the first quarter of 2019.



Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2020 was US$39.1 million, compared with US$60.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 2.5% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 5.1% in the first quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the first quarter of 2020 was US$3.0 million, compared with US$6.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Mocha Clubs First Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs were US$18.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to US$31.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. Mocha Clubs generated US$0.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 compared with US$6.0 million in the same period in 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2020 was US$385.9 million, compared with US$664.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 4.7% in both the first quarters of 2020 and 2019.

Studio City First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$136.6 million compared to US$330.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$9.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$96.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$1.38 billion in the first quarter of 2020 versus US$2.66 billion in the first quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.31% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 3.34% in the first quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$352.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with US$851.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 25.9% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 28.4% in the first quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2020 was US$311.1 million, compared with US$560.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 3.2% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 3.3% in the first quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the first quarter of 2020 was US$21.0 million, compared with US$50.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

City of Dreams Manila First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$110.3 million compared to US$142.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$29.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to US$60.5 million in the comparable period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$1.16 billion in the first quarter of 2020 versus US$2.29 billion in the first quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.72% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 3.18% in the first quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$156.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with US$184.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 33.5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 30.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2020 was US$859.2 million, compared with US$907.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 4.1% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 5.8% in the first quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the first quarter of 2020 was US$25.6 million, compared with US$28.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Cyprus Operations First Quarter Results

The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and four satellite casinos. Upon the completion and opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos were US$18.8 million compared to US$21.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Cyprus Casinos generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$3.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Mass market table games drop was US$24.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 versus US$38.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 21.5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 20.4% in the first quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2020 was US$270.1 million, compared with US$243.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 5.0% in the first quarter of 2020 versus 5.5% in the first quarter of 2019.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were US$261.0 million, which mainly included other net non-operating expenses of US$179.4 million primarily related to the fair value losses on investment securities and interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized of US$78.2 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$162.3 million were recorded in the first quarter of 2020 of which US$14.3 million related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended March 31, 2020 referred to in this press release is US$8.7 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated May 14, 2020 (the “Studio City earnings release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of March 31, 2020 aggregated to US$1.22 billion, including US$54.9 million of restricted cash, which was primarily related to Studio City. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was US$4.65 billion.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2020 were US$96.8 million, which primarily related to various projects at City of Dreams and the Phase 2 construction at Studio City.

Year to date, the Company has repurchased approximately 3 million ADSs, worth approximately US$45 million, under the US$500 million share repurchase program the Company announced in November 2018 and the maximum dollar value that may yet be purchased under this share repurchase program is approximately US$299 million.

Dividend Suspension

To preserve liquidity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue investing in our business, the board has decided to suspend the Company’s quarterly dividend program.

Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to have a material effect on our operations, financial position and prospects during the second quarter of 2020.

Our Macau operations continue to be impacted by significant travel bans, restrictions and quarantine requirements imposed by the governments in Macau, Hong Kong and certain provinces in China on nearly all visitors traveling to and from Macau. Additionally, health-related precautionary measures remain in place at all of our properties, which could impact visitation and customer spending.

Our Philippines casino gaming operations were closed due to the enhanced community quarantine for the entire island of Luzon, including Metro Manila, which was initiated on March 16, 2020 and was extended to May 15, 2020. On May 12, 2020, the Philippines government announced the implementation of a modified enhanced community quarantine, which is scheduled to take effect from May 16, 2020 to May 31, 2020, during which our Philippines casino gaming operations will continue to remain closed.

Our Cyprus operations were closed with effect from March 16, 2020 as a result of measures imposed by the Cyprus government. While the government has announced a gradual relaxation of the measures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19, casino operations are currently not expected to resume until July 2020 at the earliest.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also impacted the construction of the Studio City Phase 2 project and the progress of construction works at the City of Dreams Mediterranean project. We currently expect additional time will be needed to complete the construction of both projects.

As the disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak are ongoing, any recovery from such disruptions will depend on future developments, such as the duration of travel and visa restrictions and customer sentiment, including the length of time before customers will resume travelling and participating in entertainment and leisure activities at high-density venues, all of which are highly uncertain.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income, net income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

(2) “Adjusted net income” is net income before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy ) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (As adjusted)(3) Operating revenues: Casino $ 712,555 $ 1,197,904 Rooms 44,821 84,069 Food and beverage 28,943 56,199 Entertainment, retail and other 24,856 44,935 Total operating revenues 811,175 1,383,107 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (563,841 ) (781,824 ) Rooms (17,941 ) (22,493 ) Food and beverage (32,230 ) (44,901 ) Entertainment, retail and other (20,324 ) (21,814 ) General and administrative (131,297 ) (131,470 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (7,706 ) (14,052 ) Pre-opening costs (395 ) (3,510 ) Development costs (13,430 ) (5,520 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession (14,323 ) (14,186 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,709 ) (5,655 ) Depreciation and amortization (142,233 ) (139,178 ) Property charges and other (11,672 ) (7,432 ) Total operating costs and expenses (961,101 ) (1,192,035 ) Operating (loss) income (149,926 ) 191,072 Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 1,142 2,124 Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (78,155 ) (69,623 ) Loan commitment fees (1,244 ) (283 ) Foreign exchange losses, net (3,311 ) (14 ) Other (expenses) income, net (179,397 ) 6,727 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (3,721 ) Costs associated with debt modification - (579 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (260,965 ) (65,369 ) (Loss) income before income tax (410,891 ) 125,703 Income tax credit (expense) 4,840 (3,691 ) Net (loss) income (406,051 ) 122,012 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 42,003 (1,948 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (364,048 ) $ 120,064 Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.254 ) $ 0.084 Diluted $ (0.254 ) $ 0.083 Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.761 ) $ 0.251 Diluted $ (0.761 ) $ 0.250 Weighted average shares outstanding used in net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,435,762,261 1,435,552,852 Diluted 1,435,762,261 1,441,811,414 (3) In connection with the Company's acquisition of a 75% interest in ICR Cyprus Holdings Limited ("ICR Cyprus") from its parent company, Melco International Development Limited, on July 31, 2019, the prior period amounts presented in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been adjusted to include the financial results of the ICR Cyprus group in accordance with applicable accounting standards.





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,162,862 $ 1,394,982 Investment securities 363,480 49,369 Restricted cash 54,762 37,390 Accounts receivable, net 230,929 284,333 Amounts due from affiliated companies 408 442 Inventories 43,160 43,959 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 95,290 84,197 Total current assets 1,950,891 1,894,672 Property and equipment, net

5,692,842 5,723,909 Gaming subconcession, net

127,718 141,440 Intangible assets, net 31,140 31,628 Goodwill

96,049 95,620 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 170,209 176,478 Investment securities

- 568,936 Restricted cash 131 130 Deferred tax assets 5,641 3,558 Operating lease right-of-use assets 103,070 111,043 Land use rights, net 738,609 741,008 Total assets $ 8,916,300 $ 9,488,422 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,274 $ 21,882 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,176,811 1,420,516 Income tax payable 6,410 8,516 Operating lease liabilities, current 30,138 33,152 Finance lease liabilities, current 40,446 39,725 Current portion of long-term debt, net - 146 Amounts due to affiliated companies 1,415 1,523 Total current liabilities 1,271,494 1,525,460 Long-term debt, net 4,648,260 4,393,985 Other long-term liabilities

17,997 18,773 Deferred tax liabilities, net 52,433 56,677 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 81,789 88,259 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 259,074 262,040 Total liabilities 6,331,047 6,345,194 Shareholders' equity:

Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,456,547,942 and 1,456,547,942 shares issued; 1,430,447,188 and 1,437,328,096 shares outstanding, respectively 14,565 14,565 Treasury shares, at cost; 26,100,754 and 19,219,846 shares, respectively (123,470 ) (90,585 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,175,020 3,178,579 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (61,508 ) (18,803 ) Accumulated losses (1,087,952 ) (644,788 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ equity 1,916,655 2,438,968 Noncontrolling interests 668,598 704,260 Total shareholders' equity 2,585,253 3,143,228 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,916,300 $ 9,488,422





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (As adjusted)(3) Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (364,048 ) $ 120,064 Pre-opening costs 395 3,510 Development costs 13,430 5,520 Property charges and other 11,672 7,432 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 3,721 Costs associated with debt modification - 579 Income tax impact on adjustments (2,332 ) (1,069 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (2,227 ) (3,145 ) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (343,110 ) $ 136,612 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.239 ) $ 0.095 Diluted $ (0.239 ) $ 0.095 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:

Basic $ (0.717 ) $ 0.285 Diluted $ (0.717 ) $ 0.284 Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:

Basic 1,435,762,261 1,435,552,852 Diluted 1,435,762,261 1,441,811,414





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate and

Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating (loss) income $ (14,700 ) $ (1,691 ) $ (6,877 ) $ (57,110 ) $ 4,288 $ (42 ) $ (73,794 ) $ (149,926 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 7,706 - - 7,706 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 777 - - 777 Pre-opening costs 37 - - 28 - 330 - 395 Development costs - - - - - - 13,430 13,430 Depreciation and amortization 5,410 1,776 63,351 42,833 16,466 2,837 29,592 162,265 Share-based compensation 115 (31 ) 1,057 393 318 79 6,677 8,608 Property charges and other 72 26 3,421 4,442 - - 3,711 11,672 Adjusted EBITDA (9,066 ) 80 60,952 (9,414 ) 29,555 3,204 (20,384 ) 54,927 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 20,384 20,384 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (9,066 ) $ 80 $ 60,952 $ (9,414 ) $ 29,555 $ 3,204 $ - $ 75,311 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate and

Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (As adjusted)(3) (As adjusted)(3) (As adjusted)(3) Operating income (loss) $ 9,704 $ 3,916 $ 158,220 $ 48,479 $ 23,005 $ 3,103 $ (55,355 ) $ 191,072 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 14,052 - - 14,052 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 756 - - 756 Pre-opening costs 25 - 51 2,489 - 945 - 3,510 Development costs - - - - - - 5,520 5,520 Depreciation and amortization 5,424 2,002 65,702 45,159 19,127 2,676 18,929 159,019 Share-based compensation 100 43 646 184 282 25 5,143 6,423 Property charges and other 27 28 3,943 129 3,305 - - 7,432 Adjusted EBITDA 15,280 5,989 228,562 96,440 60,527 6,749 (25,763 ) 387,784 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 25,763 25,763 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 15,280 $ 5,989 $ 228,562 $ 96,440 $ 60,527 $ 6,749 $ - $ 413,547





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (As adjusted)(3) Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (364,048 ) $ 120,064 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (42,003 ) 1,948 Net (loss) income (406,051 ) 122,012 Income tax (credit) expense (4,840 ) 3,691 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 260,965 65,369 Property charges and other 11,672 7,432 Share-based compensation 8,608 6,423 Depreciation and amortization 162,265 159,019 Development costs 13,430 5,520 Pre-opening costs 395 3,510 Land rent to Belle Corporation 777 756 Payments to the Philippine Parties 7,706 14,052 Adjusted EBITDA 54,927 387,784 Corporate and Other expenses 20,384 25,763 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 75,311 $ 413,547





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data Schedule Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Room Statistics(4): Altira Macau Average daily rate (5) $ 181 $ 179 Occupancy per available room 58% 99% Revenue per available room (6) $ 105 $ 178 City of Dreams Average daily rate (5) $ 231 $ 206 Occupancy per available room 47% 97% Revenue per available room (6) $ 109 $ 200 Studio City Average daily rate (5) $ 137 $ 134 Occupancy per available room 43% 100% Revenue per available room (6) $ 58 $ 133 City of Dreams Manila Average daily rate (5) $ 200 $ 164 Occupancy per available room 93% 98% Revenue per available room (6) $ 185 $ 161 Other Information(7): Altira Macau Average number of table games 85 105 Average number of gaming machines 141 169 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 13,145 $ 23,308 Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 91 $ 204 City of Dreams Average number of table games 427 518 Average number of gaming machines 562 820 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 16,650 $ 16,424 Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 458 $ 529 Studio City Average number of table games 252 294 Average number of gaming machines 747 974 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 7,051 $ 12,507 Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 174 $ 211 City of Dreams Manila Average number of table games 299 302 Average number of gaming machines 2,292 2,242 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 4,255 $ 4,752 Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 207 $ 261 Cyprus Operations Average number of table games 37 38 Average number of gaming machines 452 348 Table games win per unit per day (8) $ 1,929 $ 2,287 Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 398 $ 430 (4) Room statistics exclude rooms that were temporarily closed or provided to staff members during the three months ended March 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak (5) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms (6) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available (7) Table games and gaming machines that were not in operation during the three months ended March 31, 2020 due to government-mandated closures or social distancing measures in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak have been excluded (8) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis (9) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis



