CloudMD Welcomes Mark Kohler as Chairman of the Board

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors has appointed industry veteran, Mark Kohler as Chairman of the Board.



Mr. Kohler has over 33 years of experience as an entrepreneur, investor, financial executive, and board member at leading healthcare, technology, and financial services organizations in North America. With extensive experience as a C-Level financial executive at both private and publicly listed growth organizations, he is best known as a keen supporter of healthcare technology companies, digital health and virtual care adoption while he has also been focused on M&A, good corporate governance, and shareholder engagement.

He is currently also the Chairman and CEO of Exelerate Capital Corp. (TSXV:XCAP), a well-funded CPC with the mandate to acquire technology businesses, and data privacy and cyber security organizations, that enable the build out of an “Information Supply Chain™” for the healthcare sector in North America.

Mr. Kohler is known to be an innovator in his roles with Boards in North America, including as the Executive Chairman at QHR Corporation where he led the Board and management through its profitable and strategic transformation that resulted in the sale of the company to Loblaw Companies Limited for approx. $170 million. He was also the Chairman of the Board for Community Trust, one of Canada’s leading OSFI - federally regulated Trust Companies (since sold to Questrade), where he led the design of the Bank’s Enterprise Risk Management Framework, and the adoption of its leading Corporate Governance practices. Most recently, he was the Audit Committee Chairman at Versapay Corporation, which was sold at a significant gain to a U.S. based private equity fund in February 2020, for approximately $126 million.

He is also an avid supporter of not-for-profit activities, which includes being a Member of the World Health Innovation Network (“WIN”), and a Health-Leader in Residence at this non-profit collaborative that focuses on sourcing innovative and scalable technology models that enhance delivery of care and supply chains in health systems, around the world.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are thrilled Mark accepted the appointment and would like to welcome him as our new Chairman. Mark’s extensive experience across healthcare, financial services, and technology will be extremely valuable as CloudMD continues to identify potential M&A opportunities and execute on our growth strategy. Mark’s leadership combined with his well-regarded reputation and strong network will help guide CloudMD and navigate our path of revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare and becoming a leader in the telemedicine space.”

“I am very pleased to be able to take on this leadership role and dedicate more of my efforts to the CloudMD success story. I look forward to contributing as a senior resource to our CEO, Dr. Hamza and to the rest of the Board, as we pursue additional growth opportunities and continue to be responsible allocators of capital on behalf of our shareholders”, commented Mark Kohler.

Mr. Kohler is a Certified Corporate Director having obtained his ICD.D designation from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, and holds Chartered Professional Accountant, and Chartered Accountant, designations. He also obtained his Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen’s University at Kingston, where he was awarded the D.I. McLeod Scholarship and Edyth Whyte Prize for highest standing in Economics at the University.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

