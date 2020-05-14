COVID-19 and Kawasaki Disease: Low MMR Vaccine Responsiveness Could Be Affecting Children According to World Organization

Children with a predisposition toward Kawasaki could be more susceptible to COVID-19 because the protective effects of MMR vaccines are known to be blocked by Kawasaki

“A tremendous amount of data points to the conclusion that the rubella component of MMR vaccines is what protects most children from COVID-19. Unfortunately, if a child has a genetic predisposition to Kawasaki disease they may not be protected from COVID-19 because Kawasaki disease is known to diminish the responsiveness of MMR vaccinations,” said data analyst Jeff Gold.

The 1999 study by Kuijpers et al Kawasaki Disease: A Maturational Defect in Immune Responsiveness concluded that an incomplete responsiveness to measles-mumps-rubella vaccination was seen in patients with Kawasaki disease. It follows that to the extent MMR vaccines are guarding children from COVID-19, those who have Kawasaki disease could be left largely unprotected.

Principal investigator Jeff Gold discovered the correlation of MMR vaccination rates to COVID-19 death rates on March 18, 2020. Gold has since evaluated epidemiological data about MMR vaccination programs from dozens of countries, with each correlation verified by co-investigators William H. Baumgartl, MD, MSME, and Larry P. Tilley, Diplomate, ACVIM.

Gold’s MMR vaccine research was first published publicly on March 29, 2020, the same day his findings were forwarded to the National Institute of Health’s COVID-19 Research Team. Corroborating biological evidence was published twelve days later by a team of neuroscientists at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, indicating that rubella is the component of the MMR vaccine active against COVID-19.

