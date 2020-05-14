LHC Group to present at two virtual healthcare conferences in May

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, La., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that the Company is presenting at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference.



The presentation at UBS on Monday, May 18, 2020 will begin at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time, and a live webcast will be available. The presentation at RBC on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, and a live webcast will be available.

To access the live webcasts and any presentation materials, listeners should go to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.LHCgroup.com , approximately 15 minutes prior to each event to register and download any necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcasts, replays will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing high-quality and affordable healthcare services to patients in the privacy and comfort of the home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country.

Contact: Eric Elliott Senior Vice President of Finance (337) 233-1307 eric.elliott@lhcgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.