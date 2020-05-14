Global Duty Free Retailing Market 2020 To Reach Valued At $ 90630 million And Grow At A 14.0% Cagr Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Duty Free Retailing– Covid-19 Impact On Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

Report Summary:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Duty Free Retailing. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast still the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Duty Free Retailing market will register a 14.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 90630 million by 2025, from $ 53650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Duty Free Retailing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Duty Free Retailing market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dufry

King Power International Group (Thailand)

Lagardère Travel Retail

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

Lotte Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

China Duty Free Group

Gebr. Heinemann

Dubai Duty Free

The Shilla Duty Free

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Duty Free Retailing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Alcohol, Wine and Spirits

Tobacco & Cigarettes

Fashion & Luxury Goods

Confectionery & Food Stuff

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

Segmental Analysis: -

The industry Duty Free Retailing is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Duty Free Retailing. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

.……

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Dufry

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.1.3 Dufry Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Dufry News

11.2 King Power International Group (Thailand)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.2.3 King Power International Group (Thailand) Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 King Power International Group (Thailand) News

11.3 Lagardère Travel Retail

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.3.3 Lagardère Travel Retail Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Lagardère Travel Retail News

11.4 LVMH

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.4.3 LVMH Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 LVMH News

11.5 Aer Rianta International (ARI)

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.5.3 Aer Rianta International (ARI) Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Aer Rianta International (ARI) News

11.6 Lotte Duty Free

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.6.3 Lotte Duty Free Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Lotte Duty Free News

11.7 Duty Free Americas

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.7.3 Duty Free Americas Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Duty Free Americas News

11.8 China Duty Free Group

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.8.3 China Duty Free Group Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 China Duty Free Group News

11.9 Gebr. Heinemann

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Duty Free Retailing Product Offered

11.9.3 Gebr. Heinemann Duty Free Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Gebr. Heinemann News

11.10 Dubai Duty Free

Continued…..

