Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Kan., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and year ended March 1, 2020. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, the results of operations for the Electronics Business in the prior year are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated, and prior periods in such discussion have been restated to reflect results excluding the Electronics Business. It is important to note that the fourth quarter ended March 3, 2019 was a 14-week period compared to the fourth quarter ended March 1, 2020, which was a 13-week period. In addition, the fiscal year ended March 3, 2019 was a 53-week period compared to the fiscal year ended March 1, 2020, which was a 52-week period.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $15,494,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 1, 2020 compared to $16,659,000 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 3, 2019 and $15,847,000 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter ended December 1, 2019.  Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended March 1, 2020 were $60,014,000 compared to $51,116,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2019. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,633,000 compared to $1,588,000 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,806,000 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $10,205,000 for the 2020 fiscal year compared to $6,306,000 for last fiscal year.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,787,000 compared to $3,944,000 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,806,000 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations before special items were $10,503,000 for the 2020 fiscal year compared to $7,874,000 for last fiscal year.

EBITDA from continuing operations before special items for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter was $3,612,000 compared to EBITDA from continuing operations before special items of $4,251,000 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter and EBITDA from continuing operations of $3,622,000 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter. EBITDA from continuing operations before special items was $13,012,000 for the 2020 fiscal year compared to $10,248,000 for last fiscal year.

In the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter the Company recorded a pre-tax stock option modification charge of $208,000. In the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a one-time tax benefit of $788,000 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. Additionally, in the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a pre-tax loss on the sales of marketable securities of $1,498,000 and a pre-tax stock option modification charge of $528,000. The loss on the sales of marketable securities was in connection with the liquidation of securities to fund a special cash dividend of $4.25 per share paid in February 2019. The stock option modification charge related to a reduction in the exercise prices of previously granted employee stock options resulting from the special dividends paid in February 2020 and February 2019.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.13 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.08 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter. Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.50 for the 2020 fiscal year compared basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to $0.31 for the 2019 fiscal year.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.19 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.51 for the 2020 fiscal year compared to $0.39 for 2019 fiscal year. 

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as stock option modification charges, one-time tax benefits, loss on sales of marketable securities and EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets.  Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials.  Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications.  Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft.  Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications.  As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft.  Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do.  When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up. 

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com


Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

                             
    13 Weeks Ended     14 Weeks Ended     13 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended     53 Weeks Ended  
                 
    March 1, 2020     March 3, 2019     December 1, 2019   March 1, 2020     March 3, 2019  
  Sales $ 15,494       $ 16,659       $ 15,847     $ 60,014       $ 51,116    
                             
  Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,787       $ 3,944       $ 2,806     $ 10,503       $ 7,874    
  Special Items, Net of Tax:                          
  Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options         -         -       (144 )       -    
  Stock Option Modifications   (154 )       (408 )       -       (154 )       (408 )  
  Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities   -         (1,160 )       -       -         (1,160 )  
  Tax Cut and Jobs Act   -         (788 )       -       -         -    
  Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 2,633       $ 1,588       $ 2,806     $ 10,205       $ 6,306    
                             
  (Loss)/Earnings from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ (249 )     $ 102,398       $ (360 )   $ (653 )     $ 107,239    
                             
  Net Earnings $ 2,384       $ 103,986       $ 2,446     $ 9,552       $ 113,545    
                             
  Basic Earnings per Share:                          
  Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.14       $ 0.19       $ 0.14     $ 0.51       $ 0.39    
  Special Items:                          
  Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         -         -       -         -    
  Stock Option Modifications   (0.01 )       (0.02 )       -       (0.01 )       (0.02 )  
  Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities   -         (0.05 )       -       -         (0.06 )  
  Tax Cut and Jobs Act   -         (0.04 )       -       -         -    
  Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.13       $ 0.08       $ 0.14     $ 0.50       $ 0.31    
                             
  Basic (Loss)/Earnings per Share from Discontinued Operations   (0.01 )       5.02         (0.02 )     (0.03 )       5.29    
                             
  Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.12       $ 5.10       $ 0.12     $ 0.47       $ 5.60    
                             
                             
                             
  Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.14       $ 0.19       $ 0.14     $ 0.51       $ 0.39    
  Special Items:                          
  Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         -         -       -         -    
  Stock Option Modifications   (0.01 )       (0.02 )       -       (0.01 )       (0.02 )  
  Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities   -         (0.05 )       -       -         (0.06 )  
  Tax Cut and Jobs Act   -         (0.04 )       -       -         -    
  Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.13       $ 0.08       $ 0.14     $ 0.50       $ 0.31    
                             
  Diluted (Loss)/Earnings per Share from Discontinued Operations   (0.01 )       4.99         (0.02 )     (0.03 )       5.26    
                             
  Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.12       $ 5.07       $ 0.12     $ 0.47       $ 5.57    
                             
  Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                          
  Basic   20,519         20,370         20,518       20,507         20,288    
  Diluted   20,578         20,501         20,617       20,595         20,385    
                             
  1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.  
   

 

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands except per share information):

  March 1, 2020   March 3, 2019  
Assets (unaudited)   (Note 1)  
Current Assets        
Cash and Marketable Securities $ 122,355   $ 151,624  
Accounts Receivable, Net   10,925     9,352  
Inventories   6,379     5,267  
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   5,535     1,690  
Total Current Assets   145,194     167,933  
         
Fixed Assets, Net   16,100     10,791  
Operating Right-of-use Assets   420     -  
Other Assets   10,072     10,127  
Total Assets $ 171,786   $ 188,851  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts Payable $ 4,735   $ 3,169  
Accrued Liabilities   1,709     2,920  
Operating Lease Liability   152     -  
Income Taxes Payable   2,111     5,066  
Total Current Liabilities   8,707     11,155  
         
Long-term Operating Lease Liability   268     -  
Noncurrent Income Taxes Payable   15,986     17,669  
Deferred Income Taxes   834     -  
Other Liabilities   4,316     1,016  
Total Liabilities   30,111     29,840  
         
Shareholders’ Equity   141,675     159,011  
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 171,786   $ 188,851  
         
Additional information        
Equity per Share $ 6.90   $ 7.84  
         
(Note 1) - These amounts have not been audited and are based on the audited financial statements.


Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

                             
  13 Weeks Ended     14 Weeks Ended     13 Weeks Ended     52 Weeks Ended     53 Weeks Ended  
                             
  March 1, 2020     March 3, 2019     December 1, 2019     March 1, 2020     March 3, 2019  
                             
Net Sales $ 15,494       $ 16,659       $ 15,847       $ 60,014       $ 51,116    
                             
Cost of Sales   10,460         10,756         10,825         41,341         34,932    
                             
Gross Profit   5,034         5,903         5,022         18,673         16,184    
% of net sales   32.5 %       35.4 %       31.7 %       31.1 %       31.7 %  
                             
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses   2,147         2,768         1,949         7,932         8,968    
% of net sales   13.9 %       16.6 %       12.3 %       13.2 %       17.5 %  
                             
Earnings from Operations   2,887         3,135         3,073         10,741         7,216    
                             
Interest:                            
Interest Income   717         1,289         802         3,330         2,379    
                             
Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities   -         (1,498 )       -         -         (1,498 )  
                             
Net Interest and Other Income/(Expense)   717         (209 )       802         3,330         881    
                             
Earnings before Income Taxes   3,604         2,926         3,875         14,071         8,097    
                             
Income Tax Provision   971         1,338         1,069         3,866         1,791    
                             
Net Earnings from continuing operations   2,633         1,588         2,806         10,205         6,306    
% of net sales   17.0 %       9.5 %       17.7 %       17.0 %       12.3 %  
                             
(Loss)/Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   (249 )       102,398         (360 )       (653 )       107,239    
                             
Net Earnings $ 2,384       $ 103,986       $ 2,446       $ 9,552       $ 113,545    
% of net sales   15.4 %       624.2 %       15.4 %       15.9 %       222.1 %  


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended March 1, 2020     14 Weeks Ended March 3, 2019     13 Weeks Ended December 1, 2019
  GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items
                                       
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 2,147     $ (208 )   $ 1,939       $ 2,768     $ (528 )   $ 2,240       $ 1,949     $ -   $ 1,949  
% of net sales   13.9 %         12.5 %       16.6 %         13.4 %       12.3 %         12.3 %
                                       
Earnings from Operations   2,887       208       3,095         3,135       528       3,663         3,073       -     3,073  
% of net sales   18.6 %         20.0 %       18.8 %         22.0 %       19.4 %         19.4 %
                                       
Interest Income   717       -       717         1,289       -       1,289         802       -     802  
% of net sales   4.6 %         4.6 %       7.7 %         7.7 %       5.1 %         5.1 %
                                       
Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities   -       -       -         (1,498 )     1,498       -         -       -     -  
% of net sales   0.0 %         0.0 %       -9.0 %         0.0 %       0.0 %         0.0 %
                                       
Net Interest and Other Income/(Expense)   717       -       717         (209 )     1,498       1,289         802       -     802  
% of net sales   4.6 %         4.6 %       -1.3 %         7.7 %       5.1 %         5.1 %
                                       
Earnings before Income Taxes   3,604       208       3,812         2,926       2,026       4,952         3,875       -     3,875  
% of net sales   23.3 %         24.6 %       17.6 %         29.7 %       24.5 %         24.5 %
                                       
Income Tax Provision   971       54       1,025         1,338       (330 )     1,008         1,069       -     1,069  
Effective Tax Rate   26.9 %         26.9 %       45.7 %         20.4 %       27.6 %         27.6 %
                                       
Net Earnings from continuing operations   2,633       154       2,787         1,588       2,356       3,944         2,806       -     2,806  
% of net sales   17.0 %         18.0 %       9.5 %         23.7 %       17.7 %         17.7 %
                                       
(Loss)/Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   (249 )     -       (249 )       102,398       (102,128 )     270         (360 )     -     (360 )
% of net sales   -1.6 %         -1.6 %       614.7 %         1.6 %       -2.3 %         -2.3 %
                                       
Net Earnings   2,384       154       2,538         103,986       (99,772 )     4,214         2,446       -     2,446  
% of net sales   15.4 %         16.4 %       624.2 %         25.3 %       15.4 %         15.4 %
                                       
                                       
Earnings from Operations           3,095                 3,663                 3,073  
Addback non-cash expenses:                                      
Depreciation           402                 462                 410  
Stock Option Expense           115                 126                 139  
EBITDA           3,612                 4,251                 3,622  
                                       
                                       
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited) continued:  
                                       
  52 Weeks Ended March 1, 2020     53 Weeks Ended March 3, 2019              
  GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items              
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 7,932     $ (208 )   $ 7,724       $ 8,968     $ (528 )   $ 8,440                
% of net sales   13.2 %         12.9 %       17.5 %         16.5 %              
                                       
Earnings from Operations   10,741       208       10,949         7,216       528       7,744                
% of net sales   17.9 %         18.2 %       14.1 %         15.1 %              
                                       
Interest Income   3,330       -       3,330         2,379       -       2,379                
% of net sales   5.5 %         5.5 %       4.7 %         4.7 %              
                                       
Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities   -       -       -         (1,498 )     1,498       -                
% of net sales   0.0 %         0.0 %       -2.9 %         0.0 %              
                                       
Net Interest and Other Income   3,330       -       3,330         881       1,498       2,379                
% of net sales   5.5 %         5.5 %       1.7 %         4.7 %              
                                       
Earnings before Income Taxes   14,071       208       14,279         8,097       2,026       10,123                
% of net sales   23.4 %         23.8 %       15.8 %         19.8 %              
                                       
Income Tax Provision   3,866       (90 )     3,776         1,791       458       2,249                
Effective Tax Rate   27.5 %         26.4 %       22.1 %         22.2 %              
                                       
Net Earnings from continuing operations   10,205       298       10,503         6,306       1,568       7,874                
% of net sales   17.0 %         17.5 %       12.3 %         15.4 %              
                                       
(Loss)/Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax   (653 )     -       (653 )       107,239       (103,203 )     4,036                
% of net sales   -1.1 %         -1.1 %       209.8 %         7.9 %              
                                       
Net Earnings   9,552       298       9,850         113,545       (101,635 )     11,910                  
% of net sales   15.9 %         16.4 %       222.1 %         23.3 %              
                                       
                                       
Earnings from Operations           10,949                 7,744                
Addback non-cash expenses:                                      
Depreciation           1,544                 1,784                
Stock Option Expense           519                 720                
EBITDA           13,012                 10,248                


Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500

