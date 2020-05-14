Dermal Fillers Market to Exhibit 7.8% CAGR by 2026; Technological Advancement in Dermal Fillers to Surge Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Dermal Fillers Market Research Report Are ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, Galderma laboratories, Sinclair Pharma, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, DR. Korman, Prollenium Medical Technologies, CANDELA CORPORATION, Suneva Medical, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermal fillers market size is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2026 that was worth USD 3,471.5 Million in 2018. This is ascribable to factors such as growing demand for cosmetic surgeries across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Dermal Fillers Market Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable), By Ingredient (Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-lactic Acid, PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)), Fat Fillers), By Application (Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, Restoration of Volume/ Fullness) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The report further observes that the market is anticipated to hit USD 6,303.2 Million by 2026.





Dermal fillers are small injections filled with gel-like substances that are injected in the skin of the patients to improve their aesthetic appearances. The injectable fillers efficiently restore lost skin volume, fine tune wrinkles to provide smooth lines, and soften the creases to enhance aesthetic contours. Among the dermal fillers, the most commonly used fillers is the hyaluronic acid that is a natural compound beneficial to produce elastin and collagen. In addition to this, dermal fillers can last for about 6 to 12 months, while there are some fillers that are capable of lasting about 5 years. Furthermore, though considered safe, these fillers may have side effects such as skin rash, bleeding, swelling, and redness, among others.



What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.



Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Surgery to Augur Growth

Emergence of social media wherein the appearance factor holds of great value has elevated people to be under constant impression of looking aesthetically better. Additionally, people are whole-heartedly open towards the self-care rituals that may involve going under the knives and needles to appear better and elegant. According to a report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), about 18 million people received minimally invasive and surgical cosmetic procedures in the US. This is expected to grow further owing to the affordability of getting a cosmetic surgery done across the globe. Moreover, technological advancements in cosmetic procedures such as laser treatments and Botox, which are safe and reliable, are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Regional Analysis:

Increasing Demand for Advanced Dermal Fillers in North America to Drive the Market

Among the regions, North America is expected to lead market and gain highest global dermal fillers market revenue during the forecast period. Additionally, North America generated a staggering revenue of USD 1,596.8 Million in 2018. Furthermore, increasing demand for advanced dermal fillers that are safe and reliable will bode well for the market growth in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to rise exponentially owing to0 increasing awareness for dermal fillers and growing demand for aesthetics among the tech-savvy population in countries such as India, and China.



Competitive Landscape:

Novel Product Launches by the Companies to Bolster Growth

Dermal Fillers Market report, the market comprises of several companies striving to gain major market share during the projected horizon. Adoption of strategies such as product launches, collaboration, and joint ventures by the players will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in April 2019, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co., a German-based pharmaceutical company, introduced its launch of latest dermal filler, Belotero Revive. According to the company, the dermal filler is a combination of glycerol and hyaluronic acid that along with being affordable, improves aesthetical appearance of the patient.



List of the Companies Operating in the Dermal Fillers Market:

ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

Galderma laboratories

Sinclair Pharma

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD

DR. Korman

Prollenium Medical Technologies

CANDELA CORPORATION

Suneva Medical

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Number of Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries Overview of Price Analysis of Types of Dermal Fillers Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Overview of Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis

Global Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ingredient Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-lactic Acid PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate)) Fat Fillers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





