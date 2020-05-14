Covid-19 Impact on Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market 2020-2025:
Summary: -
Overviwe:-
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Industrial IoT (IIoT) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Industrial IoT (IIoT) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Industrial IoT (IIoT) market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial IoT (IIoT) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industrial IoT (IIoT), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industrial IoT (IIoT) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industrial IoT (IIoT) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by product type:
Wired Technology
Wireless Technology
Field Technology
Segmentation by Application
Manufacturing
Energy
Oil &Gas
Metal & Mining
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation
Medical
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Americas
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Russia
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Europe
MENA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Egypt
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
ARM Holding (UK)
Huawei Technologies (China)
Cisco (US)
Intel (US)
Rockwell Automation (US)
GE (US)
Dassault Systèmes (France)
ABB (Switzerland)
Honeywell (US)
Texas Instruments (US)
PTC (US)
IBM (US)
Bosch (Germany)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Siemens AG (Germany)
KUKA AG(Germany)
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) by Company
4 Industrial IoT (IIoT) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Continued………
