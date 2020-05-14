/EIN News/ -- Nokia Corporation

Nokia Announces New Notes and the Maximum Acceptance Amount and Final Results for its Offer to Purchase

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR AT ANY ADDRESS IN, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

This notice must be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 6 May 2020 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced on 6 May 2020 the launch of the Tender Offer described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The Tender Offer expired at 4:00 p.m. (London time) on 13 May 2020.

On 6 May 2020, Nokia priced a new issue of €500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due 15 May 2025 and €500,000,000 3.125 per cent. Notes due 15 May 2028 (the "New Notes"). Application will be made for the New Notes to be admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Dublin.

The New Financing Condition has been satisfied, subject to the issuance of the New Notes. The New Notes have been priced and a subscription agreement between Nokia and the joint bookrunners named therein for the purchase of, and subscription for, the New Notes has been signed and remains in full force and effect as of the date hereof.

Nokia is, therefore, pleased to announce that it will accept Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer on the following basis:

Final aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer: €227,064,000

The Maximum Acceptance Amount in respect of the Tender Offer has been set at €150,000,000. As a result, a pro-ration factor of 65.953% will be applied to the tendered notes.

Final aggregate principal amount of Notes that Nokia accepted for purchase: €150,000,000

Final aggregate principal amount of Notes that remain outstanding after settlement of the Tender Offer: €350,000,000

The Settlement Date for the Tender Offer and the New Notes is expected to be 15 May 2020.

Kristian Pullola, Chief Financial Officer at Nokia, said: “The successful completion of these transactions is a sign of trust in Nokia and our ability to serve our resilient customer base, which continues to offer essential services during these unprecedented times. We are pleased to have pre-financed our 2021 and 2022 maturities in-line with our prudent capital structure management, which has positioned us well to run our business and continue to fund the R&D investments needed for industry leadership.”

